CGI : R E P E A T -- CGI to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results on November 6/

11/05/2019 | 08:31am EST

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, ended September 30, 2019, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EST).

 

Who:

George D. Schindler, President and CEO and


François Boulanger, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer



What:

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results



When:

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (EST)



Conference Call:

North America: 1-800-377-0758
Europe: International dial-in numbers



Webcast:

A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR section of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.



Podcast:

A replay will be available for download later in the day.



RSS Feed:

Subscribe via our media room to receive the latest news releases and podcasts.

 

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With approximately 77,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/r-e-p-e-a-t----cgi-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2019-results-on-november-6-300947555.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
