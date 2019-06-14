Log in
CGI INC

(GIB.A)
CGI : SciSys Shares Jump After CGI Makes Recommended $100 Million All-Cash Offer

06/14/2019 | 03:31am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

SciSys Group PLC (SSY.LN) opened higher Friday morning after it received a recommended a all-cash offer by Canada's CGI Inc. (GIB.A.T) that values the company at 78.9 million pounds ($100.1 million).

The U.K.-listed computer-software company said that CGI is proposing to buy its entire issued share capital at a price of 254.15 pence a share--a 25% premium to its June 13 closing price.

SciSys Chairman Mike Love said that the board is recommending the offer as it sees it as an endorsement of the success achieved to date.

"We believe SciSys and CGI are highly complementary businesses sharing similar values and are confident that the combination will enable SciSys to benefit from CGI's size, strength and global reach," he said.

CGI, an information-technology consulting and outsourcing company said that it believes the acquisition will allow it to increase its presence in the U.K. and German markets in the fields of space, defense, government and media.

Shares of SciSys at 0704 GMT were up 41 pence, or 20%, to 245 pence.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 12 176 M
EBIT 2019 1 838 M
Net income 2019 1 302 M
Debt 2019 1 562 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,57
P/E ratio 2020 19,65
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capitalization 24 571 M
Chart CGI INC
Duration : Period :
CGI Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGI INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 101  CAD
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George D. Schindler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Godin Executive Chairman
Mark Boyajian President-Canada Operations
Francois Boulanger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stuart A. Forman Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGI INC20.74%17 651
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.07%121 590
ACCENTURE31.16%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.65%113 730
VMWARE, INC.27.24%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.42%67 896
