Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  CGI Inc    GIB.A   CA12532H1047

CGI INC

(GIB.A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGI : to present at the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on September 25 in Montréal, Quebec

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 08:31am EDT

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer and François Boulanger, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), will present to investors at the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on September 25, 2019 in Montréal.

The presentation is scheduled for 2:05 pm (EDT), and will be available via live audio webcast on CGI's website at cgi.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on CGI's website in the Investors section under Events.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With approximately 77,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2018 reported revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-to-present-at-the-cibc-18th-annual-eastern-institutional-investor-conference-on-september-25-in-montreal-quebec-300922174.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CGI INC
08:31aCGI : to present at the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conferen..
PR
09/19CGI : global delivery centers of excellence in India appraised at CMMI® Level 5 ..
PR
09/16CGI : builds momentum in the Canadian credit union market, announcing more than ..
PR
09/03CGI : Acquires Sunflower Systems - Leading Provider of Asset Management and Serv..
PR
08/14U.K. CMA to Probe SciSys Takeover by Canada's CGI
DJ
08/13CGI : wins multiple-award Blanket Purchase Agreement to modernize Ginnie Mae's s..
PR
07/31CGI : reports strong Q3 Fiscal 2019 results
PR
07/24CGI : to release third quarter fiscal 2019 results on July 31
AQ
07/16CGI : Partakes in $49 Million Award, Will Provide Consulting to HHS
DJ
07/16CGI : Awarded Position on Contract Vehicle with HHS
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group