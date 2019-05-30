CGI : welcomes Sophie Brochu to its Board of Directors

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, 30 May, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophie Brochu as a new member of its Board of Directors.

Sophie Brochu is President and Chief Executive Officer of Énergir, a diversified energy company, and has been active in the energy industry for 30 years.

"We are honored to have Sophie Brochu join our Board of Directors," said Founder and Executive Chairman Serge Godin. "Her depth of expertise in the utilities industry and in leading a large publicly traded organization will significantly benefit CGI."

Ms. Brochu graduated in economics from Université Laval and began her career at SOQUIP (Société québécoise d'initiatives pétrolières) in 1987. She joined Énergir in 1997 and, after holding various positions, she became President and Chief Executive Officer in 2007. Ms. Brochu sits on the board of directors of Bank of Montreal, Bell Canada and BCE Inc.

As a business and community leader, Sophie Brochu is involved with Centraide of Greater Montreal and Chair of Fondation Forces Avenir, which promotes socially conscious student projects. She is co-founder of "ruelle de l'avenir", a project aimed at encouraging students in the Centre-Sud and Hochelaga neighbourhoods of Montréal to stay in school. Ms. Brochu is a member of the Order of Canada.

