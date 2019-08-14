U.K. CMA to Probe SciSys Takeover by Canada's CGI

By Ian Walker



The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that it is considering whether the proposed 78.9 million-pound ($95.2 million) acquisition of SciSys Group PLC (SSY.LN) by Canada's CGI Inc. (GIB.A.T) will create a competition issue if it goes ahead.

The regulator said that it is seeking comments from interested parties as to whether the merger will create a "relevant merger situation" and therefore lead to a lessening of competition within in the U.K. for goods or services. It is seeking comments by Aug. 28.

SciSys Group announced on June 14 that it had accepted an offer by CGI at 254.15 pence a share--a 25% premium to its June 13 closing price.

