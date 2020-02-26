Log in
CGN POWER CO., LTD.

(1816)
08:56pCGN POWER : 2019 Net Profit Boosted by Higher Power Generation
DJ
07:48aCGN POWER : Announcement on preliminary annual results for the year 2019
PU
CGN Power : 2019 Net Profit Boosted by Higher Power Generation

02/26/2020 | 08:56pm EST

By Ben Otto

CGN Power's net profit rose almost 9% in 2019 due to a substantial increase in on-grid power generation, the Chinese state-owned nuclear company said late Wednesday.

The Shenzhen-based company's profit rose to 9.47 billion yuan (US$1.34 billion) from CNY8.70 billion a year earlier, according to a stock-exchange filing of its preliminary financial results.

Operating revenue climbed almost 20% to CNY60.88 billion as new reactors became operational.

CGN Power, listed in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, is one of the world's largest nuclear companies. It said it will release its final financial results following an external audit.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

