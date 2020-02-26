CGN Power : 2019 Net Profit Boosted by Higher Power Generation

By Ben Otto



CGN Power's net profit rose almost 9% in 2019 due to a substantial increase in on-grid power generation, the Chinese state-owned nuclear company said late Wednesday.

The Shenzhen-based company's profit rose to 9.47 billion yuan (US$1.34 billion) from CNY8.70 billion a year earlier, according to a stock-exchange filing of its preliminary financial results.

Operating revenue climbed almost 20% to CNY60.88 billion as new reactors became operational.

CGN Power, listed in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, is one of the world's largest nuclear companies. It said it will release its final financial results following an external audit.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com