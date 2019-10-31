CGN Power : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

中國廣核電力股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code：1816)

TRADING HALT

At the request of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"), trading in the Company's shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted from 9:21 a.m. on October 31, 2019 pending the release of an announcement which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

Zhang Shanming

Chairman

The PRC, October 31, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Ligang as executive Director; Mr. Zhang Shanming, Mr. Tan Jiansheng, Mr. Shi Bing, Ms. Zhong Huiling and Mr. Zhang Yong, as non-executive Directors; Mr. Na Xizhi, Mr. Hu Yiguang and Mr. Francis Siu Wai Keung, as independent non-executive Directors.

