Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CGN Power Co., Ltd.    1816   CNE100001T80

CGN POWER CO., LTD.

(1816)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CGN Power : TRADING HALT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

中國廣核電力股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code1816)

TRADING HALT

At the request of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"), trading in the Company's shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted from 9:21 a.m. on October 31, 2019 pending the release of an announcement which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

Zhang Shanming

Chairman

The PRC, October 31, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Ligang as executive Director; Mr. Zhang Shanming, Mr. Tan Jiansheng, Mr. Shi Bing, Ms. Zhong Huiling and Mr. Zhang Yong, as non-executive Directors; Mr. Na Xizhi, Mr. Hu Yiguang and Mr. Francis Siu Wai Keung, as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only

1

Disclaimer

CGN Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 04:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CGN POWER CO., LTD.
12:32aCGN POWER : Trading halt
PU
10/30CGN POWER : Exchange notice - trading halt
PU
10/30CGN POWER : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese..
PU
10/15CGN POWER : Inside information - operation briefings for the third quarter of 20..
PU
03/13CGN POWER : year net down 9% to RMB8.7 billion
AQ
2017CGN POWER : Construction drawing for Fan... 08-24
PU
2017CGN POWER CO LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2017H10 SUMMIT : promoting the going-global of Hualong One
PU
2017CGN POWER : 07-28 change in on-grid tariffs of nuclear power in fujian province
PU
2017CGN POWER : 07-04 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 56 959 M
EBIT 2019 21 927 M
Net income 2019 9 568 M
Debt 2019 183 B
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 9,04x
P/E ratio 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales2019 6,23x
EV / Sales2020 5,89x
Capitalization 172 B
Chart CGN POWER CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CGN Power Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGN POWER CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,36  HKD
Last Close Price 2,03  HKD
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Gang Gao President & Executive Director
Shan Ming Zhang Chairman
Sui Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
En Gang Yin Chief Financial Officer
Bing Shi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGN POWER CO., LTD.9.14%24 936
NTPC LTD-3.47%16 734
CHINA NATIONAL NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION-0.95%11 499
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER CO., LTD.42.22%11 413
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-25.86%11 223
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.25.14%9 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group