CH Karnchang Public : Interim Dividend Payment

Postponement of the 2020 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Approval of
Interim Dividend Payment
Attn:
President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
As the Board of Directors of CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited (the "Company") at the Meeting No. 2/2020 held on February 28, 2020 resolved to convene the 2020 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Supannika Room on 4th Floor, Head Office, No. 587 Viriyathavorn Building, Sutthisan Winitchai Road, Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Dindaeng District, Bangkok to consider the important agenda.
As the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") in Thailand which is rapidly spread and could cover wider range. In this regard, the government has announced a state of emergency declared in all areas of the Kingdom of Thailand dated March 25, 2020, and according to Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation, B.E. 2548 (No.1) and Bangkok Metropolitan Administrative announcement, dated March 27, 2020, Subject: Temporary Closure of the Premises (No.4), and requested to consider activities involving gathering, which may promote person-to-person transmission of the virus. Also, the Company which has been closely monitoring in this situation, is deeply concerned that even the stringent precautionary measures that the Company has prepared may not be sufficient to significantly reduce the risk. In addition, given the volatility of the situation, it is virtually impossible to predict its future development.
The Board of Directors No. 3/2020 held on April 7, 2020 had carefully and thoroughly considered all related matters and resolved to approve as follows;
1. To postpone the 2020 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders indefinitely by cancelling the date and agenda of the Meeting which was previously scheduled on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 and also cancelling the Record Date to determine the names of the shareholders who had the right to attend the Meeting previously set on March 13, 2020 including the Record Date for determination of the shareholders who had the right to receive the dividend set on May 11, 2020. After the situation is resolved and appropriate to hold a meeting, the Board of Director will promptly determine the date and agenda of the 2020 Annual Ordinary
General Meeting of Shareholders and notify the shareholders. Such Meeting postponement does not significantly affect the Company's operations and will not affect the Shareholder's right to receive dividend.
2. To pay interim dividend from the Company's performance for the year 2019 as appeared on the
Company's statement of financial position and profit and loss statement for the year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 which was audited by the Company's auditor at Baht 0.20 per share totaling Baht 338,779,374.40. Such dividend would be paid from the Company' s net profit and retained earnings whereby the dividend payment shall be paid from the profits of the Company that were subject to 30 percent corporate income tax which individual shareholders would be entitled to a tax credit for calculation of dividend tax pursuant to Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code. Such dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names appeared on the list of shareholders at the date to determine the right to receive dividend on April 21, 2020. The Company determined to pay such dividend payment on May 5, 2020.
The Board of Directors consider to approve to pay interim dividend payment instead of the annual dividend payment that the Company intended to propose for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to reduce impact from the sudden and indefinite postponement of the annual general meeting. With the interim dividend payment rate of Baht 0.20 per share combined with the rate of Baht 0.20 per share for the first half of 2019, approved by the Board of Directors on August 21, 2019, the total dividend payment derived from the Company in 2019 will amount to Baht 0.40 per share. In this regard, the Board of Directors will not propose any other dividend payment from 2019 profits.
The Company would like to apologize to the shareholders for the sudden postponement of the 2020 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. However, the Company will closely monitor the situation of the spread of COVID-19 and will consider options for convening the 2020 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by other means that are legally allowed so that the meeting can be held as soon as possible.