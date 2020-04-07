CH Karnchang Public : Interim Dividend Payment

(Translation) No. CK-20-0000-PO-L-0016 April 7, 2020 Re: Postponement of the 2020 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Approval of Interim Dividend Payment Attn: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

As the Board of Directors of CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited (the "Company") at the Meeting No. 2/2020 held on February 28, 2020 resolved to convene the 2020 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Supannika Room on 4th Floor, Head Office, No. 587 Viriyathavorn Building, Sutthisan Winitchai Road, Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Dindaeng District, Bangkok to consider the important agenda.

As the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") in Thailand which is rapidly spread and could cover wider range. In this regard, the government has announced a state of emergency declared in all areas of the Kingdom of Thailand dated March 25, 2020, and according to Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation, B.E. 2548 (No.1) and Bangkok Metropolitan Administrative announcement, dated March 27, 2020, Subject: Temporary Closure of the Premises (No.4), and requested to consider activities involving gathering, which may promote person-to-person transmission of the virus. Also, the Company which has been closely monitoring in this situation, is deeply concerned that even the stringent precautionary measures that the Company has prepared may not be sufficient to significantly reduce the risk. In addition, given the volatility of the situation, it is virtually impossible to predict its future development.

The Board of Directors No. 3/2020 held on April 7, 2020 had carefully and thoroughly considered all related matters and resolved to approve as follows;

1. To postpone the 2020 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders indefinitely by cancelling the date and agenda of the Meeting which was previously scheduled on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 and also cancelling the Record Date to determine the names of the shareholders who had the right to attend the Meeting previously set on March 13, 2020 including the Record Date for determination of the shareholders who had the right to receive the dividend set on May 11, 2020. After the situation is resolved and appropriate to hold a meeting, the Board of Director will promptly determine the date and agenda of the 2020 Annual Ordinary