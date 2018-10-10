CH Karnchang PCL : CKST Joint Venture (CK and STEC) Signing of the Contract with Metropolitan Electricity Authority

(Translation)

No. CK-18-0000-PO-L-0050 Re: Notification of Signing of the Contract Attn.: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that October 10, 2018

CKST Joint Venture (CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited and Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited) has signed the Construction Contract of Underground Manholes and Ductbanks in conjunction with the MRT Orange Line Project, Thailand Cultural Centre-Min Buri (Suwinthawong) Section: Contract 1 of Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand and the Construction Contract of Underground Manholes and Ductbanks in conjunction with the MRT Orange Line Project, Thailand Cultural Centre-Min Buri (Suwinthawong) Section: Contract 2 of Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand with Metropolitan Electricity Authority. Such transaction is in accordance with the ordinary course of business and general trading practices as executed by the Company with other companies, per the details of works as follows:

Execution Date: October 9, 2018

Contract 1: Total Contract Value: Baht 69,299,227.75 (including value added tax)

Contract 2: Total Contract Value: Baht 426,259,437.87 (including value added tax)

Construction Period: Approximately 1,420 days

Please be informed accordingly.

Very truly yours,

(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas) Director and Executive Vice President: Human Resource and General Administration