Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  CH Karnchang PCL    CK   TH0530010Z06

CH KARNCHANG PCL (CK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CH Karnchang PCL : CKST Joint Venture (CK and STEC) Signing of the Contract with Metropolitan Electricity Authority

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 03:28am CEST

(Translation)

No.

CK-18-0000-PO-L-0050

Re:

Notification of Signing of the Contract

Attn.:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that

October 10, 2018

CKST Joint Venture (CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited and Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited) has signed the Construction Contract of Underground Manholes and Ductbanks in conjunction with the MRT Orange Line Project, Thailand Cultural Centre-Min Buri (Suwinthawong) Section: Contract 1 of Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand and the Construction Contract of Underground Manholes and Ductbanks in conjunction with the MRT Orange Line Project, Thailand Cultural Centre-Min Buri (Suwinthawong) Section: Contract 2 of Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand with Metropolitan Electricity Authority. Such transaction is in accordance with the ordinary course of business and general trading practices as executed by the Company with other companies, per the details of works as follows:

Execution Date: October 9, 2018

Contract 1: Total Contract Value: Baht 69,299,227.75 (including value added tax)

Contract 2: Total Contract Value: Baht 426,259,437.87 (including value added tax)

Construction Period: Approximately 1,420 days

Please be informed accordingly.

Very truly yours,

(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas) Director and Executive Vice President: Human Resource and General Administration

Disclaimer

CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 01:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CH KARNCHANG PCL
03:28aCH KARNCHANG PCL : CKST Joint Venture (CK and STEC) Signing of the Contract with..
PU
09/05CH KARNCHANG PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with PTT Public Compa..
PU
09/03CH KARNCHANG PCL : Rights given to Shareholders proposing the Agenda of the 2019..
PU
08/30CH KARNCHANG PCL : Signing of the Amendment No. 1 to Maintenance Contract for Ma..
PU
08/27CH KARNCHANG PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/20CH KARNCHANG PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with Bangkok Expressw..
PU
08/14CH KARNCHANG PCL : Payment of Interim Dividend
PU
07/26CH KARNCHANG PCL : Notification of Agreement Signing with Bangkok Expressway and..
PU
07/13CH KARNCHANG PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with the Office of Hi..
PU
07/04CH KARNCHANG PCL : Notification of Signing of Supplementary Agreement with the S..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 32 915 M
EBIT 2018 1 307 M
Net income 2018 1 829 M
Debt 2018 30 733 M
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 23,99
P/E ratio 2019 22,08
EV / Sales 2018 2,27x
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capitalization 44 041 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,0  THB
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Supamas Trivisvavet President & Executive Director
Aswin Kongsiri Chairman
Phongsarit Tantisuvanitchkul Senior Executive Vice President-Group Operations
Rinrada Tangtrongkid Executive Vice President-Accounting & Finance
Watchara Sanghattawattana Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CH KARNCHANG PCL1 340
VINCI-5.81%55 092
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-17.27%32 385
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.43%25 676
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.63%25 049
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.68%22 998
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.