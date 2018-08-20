CH Karnchang PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited

= Translation =Ref:CK-18-0000-PO-L-0044
August 20, 2018
Re :Notification of Signing of the ContractAttn : The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Company has signed the Contract to repair the structure of the Si Rat Expressway: Periodic 4 Phase 2, in respect of Sector C (Prachachuen-Chaeng Watthana), and certain part of Sector B (Urupong-Phayathai) with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited. Such transaction is in accordance with the ordinary course of business and general trading practices as executed by the Company with other companies, per the details of works as follows:
Signing Date
August 17, 2018
Total Contract Value Completion period
Baht 31,920,642 (VAT excluded) Approximately 12 monthsPlease be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
-Signature-
(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas) Director and Executive Vice President Human Resource and General Administration
Disclaimer
CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 01:10:01 UTC