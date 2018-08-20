CH Karnchang PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited

= Translation =Ref:CK-18-0000-PO-L-0044

August 20, 2018

Re :Notification of Signing of the ContractAttn : The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Company has signed the Contract to repair the structure of the Si Rat Expressway: Periodic 4 Phase 2, in respect of Sector C (Prachachuen-Chaeng Watthana), and certain part of Sector B (Urupong-Phayathai) with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited. Such transaction is in accordance with the ordinary course of business and general trading practices as executed by the Company with other companies, per the details of works as follows:

Signing Date

August 17, 2018

Total Contract Value Completion period

Baht 31,920,642 (VAT excluded) Approximately 12 monthsPlease be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

-Signature-

(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas) Director and Executive Vice President Human Resource and General Administration