CH Karnchang PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with PTT Public Company Limited

(Translation)
|
No.
|
CK-18-0000-PO-L-0047
|
Re:
|
Notification of Signing of the Contract
|
Attn.:
|
President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
|
CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that
September 5, 2018
the Company has signed as the Contractor in the Contract for Dismantling of Gas Distribution Pipeline, Pathum Thani-Phaya Thai Project (in the area of Vibhavadi Rangsit Road) with PTT Public Company Limited. Such transaction is in accordance with the ordinary course of business and general trading practices as executed by the Company with other companies, per the details of works as follows:
Execution Date: September 4, 2018
Total Contract Value: Baht 26,540,000 (Twenty Six Million Five Hundred Forty Thousand Baht Only), excluding value added tax
Completion Period: Approximately 90 days
Please be informed accordingly.
Very truly yours,
=Signature=
(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas) Director and Executive Vice President, Human Resource and General Administration
Disclaimer
CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 05:51:01 UTC