CH KARNCHANG PCL (CK)
CH Karnchang PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with PTT Public Company Limited

09/05/2018

(Translation)

No.

CK-18-0000-PO-L-0047

Re:

Notification of Signing of the Contract

Attn.:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that

September 5, 2018

the Company has signed as the Contractor in the Contract for Dismantling of Gas Distribution Pipeline, Pathum Thani-Phaya Thai Project (in the area of Vibhavadi Rangsit Road) with PTT Public Company Limited. Such transaction is in accordance with the ordinary course of business and general trading practices as executed by the Company with other companies, per the details of works as follows:

Execution Date: September 4, 2018

Total Contract Value: Baht 26,540,000 (Twenty Six Million Five Hundred Forty Thousand Baht Only), excluding value added tax

Completion Period: Approximately 90 days

Please be informed accordingly.

Very truly yours,

=Signature=

(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas) Director and Executive Vice President, Human Resource and General Administration

CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 05:51:01 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 33 452 M
EBIT 2018 1 374 M
Net income 2018 1 826 M
Debt 2018 30 733 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 24,11
P/E ratio 2019 21,72
EV / Sales 2018 2,24x
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
Capitalization 44 041 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,4  THB
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Supamas Trivisvavet President & Executive Director
Aswin Kongsiri Chairman
Phongsarit Tantisuvanitchkul Senior Executive Vice President-Group Operations
Rinrada Tangtrongkid Executive Vice President-Accounting & Finance
Watchara Sanghattawattana Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CH KARNCHANG PCL1 359
VINCI-4.76%56 897
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-17.27%32 804
LARSEN & TOUBRO8.21%26 871
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.68%25 811
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.06%23 294
