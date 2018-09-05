CH Karnchang PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with PTT Public Company Limited

(Translation)

No. CK-18-0000-PO-L-0047 Re: Notification of Signing of the Contract Attn.: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that September 5, 2018

the Company has signed as the Contractor in the Contract for Dismantling of Gas Distribution Pipeline, Pathum Thani-Phaya Thai Project (in the area of Vibhavadi Rangsit Road) with PTT Public Company Limited. Such transaction is in accordance with the ordinary course of business and general trading practices as executed by the Company with other companies, per the details of works as follows:

Execution Date: September 4, 2018

Total Contract Value: Baht 26,540,000 (Twenty Six Million Five Hundred Forty Thousand Baht Only), excluding value added tax

Completion Period: Approximately 90 days

Please be informed accordingly.

Very truly yours,

=Signature=

(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas) Director and Executive Vice President, Human Resource and General Administration