CH Karnchang PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with TTW Public Company Limited

07/01/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

(Translation)

No. CK-19-0000-PO-L-0021

July 2, 2019

Re:

Notification of Signing of the Contract

Attn.:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Company has signed as the Contractor in the Contract for the Project of Improvement of Machinery & Equipment for the Tap Water Production and Transmission Systems of the Banglen Water Treatment Plant (Phase 1) with TTW Public Company Limited as the Employer. This transaction is in accordance with the ordinary course of business and general trading practices as executed by the Company with other companies, and the trading agreements are in accordance with the principles as approved by the Board of Directors, per the details of works as follows:

Execution Date:

July 2, 2019

Estimated Contract Value:

Baht 349,692,000 (excluding value added tax)

Operation Periods:

Approximately 540 days

Please be informed accordingly.

Very truly yours,

-Signature-

(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas)

Director and Executive Vice President,

Human Resource and General Administration

Disclaimer

CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 01:52:07 UTC
