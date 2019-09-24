CH Karnchang PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with the Thai Red Cross Society

= Translation =

Ref: CK-19-0000-PO-L-0034

September 25, 2019

Re : Notification of Signing of the Contract

Attn : The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Company has signed the Contract for the Construction of Integrated Medical and Public Health Center Building, Khwang Pathumwan, Khet Pathumwan, Bangkok at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital of the Thai Red Cross Society with the Thai Red Cross Society. Such transaction is in accordance with the ordinary course of business and general trading practices as executed by the Company with other companies, per the details of works as follows: