CH Karnchang PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with the Thai Red Cross Society

= Translation =
Ref: CK-19-0000-PO-L-0034
September 25, 2019
Re : Notification of Signing of the Contract
Attn : The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Company has signed the Contract for the Construction of Integrated Medical and Public Health Center Building, Khwang Pathumwan, Khet Pathumwan, Bangkok at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital of the Thai Red Cross Society with the Thai Red Cross Society. Such transaction is in accordance with the ordinary course of business and general trading practices as executed by the Company with other companies, per the details of works as follows:
Signing Date
September 23, 2019
Total Contract Value
Baht 2,160,000,000 (VAT included)
Completion period
Approximately 1,280 days
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
-Signature-
(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas)
Director and Executive Vice President
Human Resource and General Administration
Disclaimer
CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 02:37:06 UTC