CH Karnchang PCL : Propagation of Invitation Letter of the 2018 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Ref: CK-19-0000-PO-L-0011
March 29, 2019
Subject
Propagation of Invitation Letter of the 2018 Annual Ordinary General Meeting
of Shareholders
Attention
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Reference is made to the fact regarding the resolution of Board Meeting of CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited, No. 1/2019 dated February 28, 2019, approved to arrange for the 2019 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 30, 2019 at 9. 30 am. at Supunnika Room on the 4th Floor, Head Office, located at 587 Viriyathavorn Building, Sutthisan Winitchai Road, Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Dindaeng District, Bangkok, for consideration on the agendas as detailed information previously.
Presently, the Company has provided the Invitation Letter of such above meeting and its attached documents as well as the entire meeting and has already propagandized on the below Company's website since March 29, 2019 onwards:
http://ck.listedcompany.com/shareholder_meeting.html
Hence, kindly be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours, = Signature =
(Mr. Nattavut Trivisvavet) Corporate Secreatary
