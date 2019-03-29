Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  CH Karnchang PCL    CK   TH0530010Z06

CH KARNCHANG PCL

(CK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CH Karnchang PCL : Propagation of Invitation Letter of the 2018 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 01:01am EDT

= Translation =

Ref: CK-19-0000-PO-L-0011

March 29, 2019

Subject

Propagation of Invitation Letter of the 2018 Annual Ordinary General Meeting

of Shareholders

Attention

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the fact regarding the resolution of Board Meeting of CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited, No. 1/2019 dated February 28, 2019, approved to arrange for the 2019 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 30, 2019 at 9. 30 am. at Supunnika Room on the 4th Floor, Head Office, located at 587 Viriyathavorn Building, Sutthisan Winitchai Road, Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Dindaeng District, Bangkok, for consideration on the agendas as detailed information previously.

Presently, the Company has provided the Invitation Letter of such above meeting and its attached documents as well as the entire meeting and has already propagandized on the below Company's website since March 29, 2019 onwards:

http://ck.listedcompany.com/shareholder_meeting.html

Hence, kindly be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours, = Signature =

(Mr. Nattavut Trivisvavet) Corporate Secreatary

Disclaimer

CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 05:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CH KARNCHANG PCL
01:01aCH KARNCHANG PCL : Propagation of Invitation Letter of the 2018 Annual Ordinary ..
PU
03/22CH KARNCHANG PCL : CP seeks to follow up rail success with U-Tapao, aviation cit..
AQ
2018Thailand's CP Group, BSR bid for $6.8 billion high-speed rail project
RE
2018CH KARNCHANG PCL : CKST Joint Venture (CK and STEC) Signing of the Contract with..
PU
2018CH KARNCHANG PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with PTT Public Compa..
PU
2018CH KARNCHANG PCL : Rights given to Shareholders proposing the Agenda of the 2019..
PU
2018CH KARNCHANG PCL : Signing of the Amendment No. 1 to Maintenance Contract for Ma..
PU
2018CH KARNCHANG PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018CH KARNCHANG PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with Bangkok Expressw..
PU
2018CH KARNCHANG PCL : Payment of Interim Dividend
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 29 887 M
EBIT 2019 1 153 M
Net income 2019 1 921 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 22,22
P/E ratio 2020 20,30
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 42 347 M
Chart CH KARNCHANG PCL
Duration : Period :
CH Karnchang PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 30,6  THB
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Supamas Trivisvavet President & Executive Director
Aswin Kongsiri Chairman
Phongsarit Tantisuvanitchkul Senior Executive Vice President-Group Operations
Rinrada Tangtrongkid Executive Vice President-Accounting & Finance
Watchara Sanghattawattana Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CH KARNCHANG PCL1 330
VINCI18.80%58 113
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.26%37 455
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.95%27 799
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD11.53%25 967
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD2.43%23 672
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.