CH Karnchang PCL : Rights given to Shareholders proposing the Agenda of the 2019 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Individual Names proposed in advance to be considered to appoint as Directors

3 September 2018

Rights given to Shareholders proposing the Agenda of the 2019 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Individual Names proposed in advance to be considered to appoint as Directors

The Stock Exchange of ThailandCH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby informs to comply with good governance regarding the Shareholders' rights administration. Therefore, the Company would like to invite the Shareholders to propose the agenda of the 2019 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to propose the qualified persons to be considered to appoint as directors according to rules and practice.

The Company has specified the rules and propagandized the details of exercise on the Company's website as below: http://ck.listedcompany.com/shareholder_meeting.html that the company would proceed further on.

Thus, this is from now till December 31, 2018. Kindly please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Nattavut Trivisvavet)

Company Secretary