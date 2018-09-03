Log in
CH KARNCHANG PCL (CK)
CH Karnchang PCL : Rights given to Shareholders proposing the Agenda of the 2019 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Individual Names proposed in advance to be considered to appoint as Directors

09/03/2018 | 03:32am CEST

= Translation =Ref:CK-18-0000-PO-L-0046

3 September 2018

Subject

Rights given to Shareholders proposing the Agenda of the 2019 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Individual Names proposed in advance to be considered to appoint as Directors

AttentionPresident

The Stock Exchange of ThailandCH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby informs to comply with good governance regarding the Shareholders' rights administration. Therefore, the Company would like to invite the Shareholders to propose the agenda of the 2019 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to propose the qualified persons to be considered to appoint as directors according to rules and practice.

The Company has specified the rules and propagandized the details of exercise on the Company's website as below: http://ck.listedcompany.com/shareholder_meeting.html that the company would proceed further on.

Thus, this is from now till December 31, 2018. Kindly please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

= Signature =

(Mr. Nattavut Trivisvavet)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 01:31:01 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 33 452 M
EBIT 2018 1 374 M
Net income 2018 1 826 M
Debt 2018 30 733 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 24,34
P/E ratio 2019 21,97
EV / Sales 2018 2,26x
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 44 888 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,4  THB
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Supamas Trivisvavet President & Executive Director
Aswin Kongsiri Chairman
Phongsarit Tantisuvanitchkul Senior Executive Vice President-Group Operations
Rinrada Tangtrongkid Executive Vice President-Accounting & Finance
Watchara Sanghattawattana Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CH KARNCHANG PCL1 371
VINCI-3.04%57 153
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-16.19%33 195
LARSEN & TOUBRO8.61%27 117
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-12.67%25 970
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.42%23 233
