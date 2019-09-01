Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  CH Karnchang PCL    CK   TH0530010Z06

CH KARNCHANG PCL

(CK)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CH Karnchang PCL : Rights given to Shareholders proposing the Agenda of the 2020 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Individual Names proposed in advance to be considered to appoint as Directors

09/01/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

= Translation =

Ref:

CK-19-0000-PO-L-0033

2 September 2019

Subject

Rights given to Shareholders proposing the Agenda of the 2020 Annual Ordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders and Individual Names proposed in advance to

be considered to appoint as Directors

Attention

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited hereby informs to comply with good governance regarding the Shareholders' rights administration. Therefore, the Company would like to invite the Shareholders to propose the agenda of the 2020 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to propose the qualified persons to be considered to appoint as directors according to rules and practice.

The Company has specified the rules and propagandized the details of exercise on the Company's website as below: http://ck.listedcompany.com/shareholder_meeting.html

that the company would proceed further on.

Thus, this is from now till December 31, 2019. Kindly please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

= Signature =

(Mr. Nattavut Trivisvavet)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 01:56:10 UTC
EPS Revisions
