CH Karnchang PCL : Signing of the Amendment No. 1 to Maintenance Contract for Maintenance of Civil & Architecture, Electrical & Mechanical Systems and Lift & Escalator for the MRT Initial Blue Line (MRT Chalerm Ratchamongkol Line) with BEM

08/30/2018 | 03:32am CEST

(Translation)No.

CK-18-0000-PO-L-0045

August 30, 2018

Re:

Notification of the Signing of the Amendment No. 1 to Maintenance Contract for Maintenance of Civil & Architecture, Electrical & Mechanical Systems and Lift & Escalator for the MRT Initial Blue Line (MRT Chalerm Ratchamongkol Line)

Attn.:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of Thailand that

the Company has signed the Amendment No. 1 to Maintenance Contract for Maintenance of Civil & Architecture, E&M Systems and Lift & Escalator for the MRT Initial Blue Line (MRT Chalerm Ratchamongkol Line) with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited as the Employer. The purposes of this amendment are as follows

  • (1) To include the services relating to the maintenance of the Civil & Architecture, Electrical & Mechanical Systems and Lift & Escalator for MRT Blue Line Extension in the scope of works to be performed by the Company with the service fee amounting to 1,446.7 million baht (excluding value added tax).

  • (2) To extend the service period of the services relating to the maintenance of the Civil & Architecture, Electrical & Mechanical Systems and Lift & Escalator for the MRT Initial Blue Line (MRT Chalerm Ratchamongkol Line) under the scope of works of the Maintenance Contract until the same date as the end date of the services relating to the maintenance of the Civil & Architecture, Electrical & Mechanical Systems and Lift & Escalator for MRT Blue Line Extension with the incremental service fee amounting to 740 million baht (excluding value added tax); and

  • (3) To include the services relating to the replacement of the end of life equipment of the Electrical & Mechanical Systems of MRT Initial Blue Line (MRT Chalerm Ratchamongkol Line) with the service fee amounting to 591 million baht (excluding value added tax).

These transactions are in accordance with the ordinary course of business and general trading practices as executed by the Company with other companies, and the trading agreements are in accordance with the principles as approved by the Board of Directors, per the details of works as follows:

Execution Date: Estimated Contract Value: End of Contract Term:August 29, 2018 2,777.7 million baht (excluding value added tax)

March 2027 for works under clause (1) and (2), and December 2024 for works under clause (3)

Please be informed accordingly.

Very truly yours,

-Signature-

(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas) Director and Executive Vice President, Human Resource and General Administration

Disclaimer

CH. Karnchang pcl published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 01:31:07 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 33 452 M
EBIT 2018 1 312 M
Net income 2018 1 826 M
Debt 2018 30 733 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 24,34
P/E ratio 2019 21,97
EV / Sales 2018 2,23x
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 43 960 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,4  THB
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Supamas Trivisvavet President & Executive Director
Aswin Kongsiri Chairman
Phongsarit Tantisuvanitchkul Senior Executive Vice President-Group Operations
Rinrada Tangtrongkid Executive Vice President-Accounting & Finance
Watchara Sanghattawattana Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CH KARNCHANG PCL1 345
VINCI-2.41%57 984
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.01%34 148
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.49%27 069
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.23%26 638
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.42%23 195
