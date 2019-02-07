CH Robinson Worldwide : C.H. Robinson Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (NASDAQ: CHRW) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents ($0.50) per share, payable on March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2019.

C.H. Robinson has distributed regular dividends for more than twenty-five years. As of February 7, 2019, there were approximately 136,822,046 shares outstanding.

About C.H. Robinson

At C.H. Robinson, we believe in accelerating global trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. Using the strengths of our knowledgeable people, proven processes and global technology, we help our customers work smarter, not harder. As one of the world’s largest third-party logistics providers (3PL), we provide a broad portfolio of logistics services, fresh produce sourcing and Managed Services for more than 124,000 customers and 76,000 active contract carriers through our integrated network of offices and more than 15,000 employees. In addition, the company, our Foundation and our employees contribute millions of dollars annually to a variety of organizations. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, C.H. Robinson (CHRW) has been publicly traded on the NASDAQ since 1997. For more information, visit http://www.chrobinson.com or view our company video.

Source: C.H. Robinson

CHRW-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005808/en/