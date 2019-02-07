Log in
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE (CHRW)
CH Robinson Worldwide : C.H. Robinson Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/07/2019 | 04:18pm EST

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (NASDAQ: CHRW) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents ($0.50) per share, payable on March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2019.

C.H. Robinson has distributed regular dividends for more than twenty-five years. As of February 7, 2019, there were approximately 136,822,046 shares outstanding.

About C.H. Robinson

At C.H. Robinson, we believe in accelerating global trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. Using the strengths of our knowledgeable people, proven processes and global technology, we help our customers work smarter, not harder. As one of the world’s largest third-party logistics providers (3PL), we provide a broad portfolio of logistics services, fresh produce sourcing and Managed Services for more than 124,000 customers and 76,000 active contract carriers through our integrated network of offices and more than 15,000 employees. In addition, the company, our Foundation and our employees contribute millions of dollars annually to a variety of organizations. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, C.H. Robinson (CHRW) has been publicly traded on the NASDAQ since 1997. For more information, visit http://www.chrobinson.com or view our company video.

Source: C.H. Robinson

CHRW-IR


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 118 M
EBIT 2019 960 M
Net income 2019 693 M
Debt 2019 799 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 18,04
P/E ratio 2020 16,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 12 484 M
Chart CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE
Duration : Period :
CH Robinson Worldwide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 95,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Wiehoff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert C. Biesterfeld Chief Operating Officer
Andrew C. Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Wayne M. Fortun Independent Director
Brian P. Short Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE7.97%12 484
UNION PACIFIC16.69%118 432
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY7.82%59 568
CSX CORPORATION9.59%57 497
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION13.00%45 303
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD9.86%28 240
