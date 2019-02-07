CH Robinson Worldwide : C.H. Robinson Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (NASDAQ: CHRW) announced
that its Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash
dividend of 50 cents ($0.50) per share, payable on March 29, 2019, to
shareholders of record on March 1, 2019.
C.H. Robinson has distributed regular dividends for more than
twenty-five years. As of February 7, 2019, there were approximately
136,822,046 shares outstanding.
About C.H. Robinson
At C.H. Robinson, we believe in accelerating global trade to seamlessly
deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. Using the
strengths of our knowledgeable people, proven processes and global
technology, we help our customers work smarter, not harder. As one of
the world’s largest third-party logistics providers (3PL), we provide a
broad portfolio of logistics services, fresh produce sourcing and
Managed Services for more than 124,000 customers and 76,000 active
contract carriers through our integrated network of offices and more
than 15,000 employees. In addition, the company, our Foundation and our
employees contribute millions of dollars annually to a variety of
organizations. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, C.H. Robinson
(CHRW) has been publicly traded on the NASDAQ since 1997. For more
information, visit http://www.chrobinson.com
or view our company
video.
Source: C.H. Robinson
