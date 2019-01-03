CH Robinson Worldwide : Mac Pinkerton Named President of C.H. Robinson's North American Surface Transportation Division

C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) announced today that Mac Pinkerton has been
named President of the North American Surface Transportation (“NAST”)
division. He succeeds Bob Biesterfeld, who will continue in his role as
Chief Operating Officer. Pinkerton will continue to report to
Biesterfeld.
“Mac has built an impressive track record of strategic and operational
accomplishments for over two decades,” said Biesterfeld. “The impact he
has made leading our NAST service lines, along with his many years
serving in network leadership roles, position him well to lead the
division. He has proven to be a successful and trusted leader, and I am
excited about his appointment to this critical role.”
Pinkerton has been with the company for 22 years. Prior to serving as
Vice President of the NAST Service Lines, Pinkerton held a number of
roles at C.H. Robinson, including Regional Vice President and General
Manager in Alabama and Texas. He played an integral role in the
development of the company’s capacity centers and in creating NAST’s
regional structure. Mac has also taken an active role in driving the
digital enhancements across the truckload and less than truckload
businesses. He began his career with the company as a transportation
representative in the Jackson, Mississippi office.
“I am thrilled to take on this role and am honored to lead and serve our
North American Surface Transportation team. I believe we have the best
people with the strongest portfolio of services in the industry. We will
build upon our legacy of success by continuing to drive our strategic
initiatives and accelerating our digital transformation to best serve
our customers and carriers,” said Pinkerton.
