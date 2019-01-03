Log in
News

CH Robinson Worldwide : Mac Pinkerton Named President of C.H. Robinson's North American Surface Transportation Division

01/03/2019 | 10:17pm CET

C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) announced today that Mac Pinkerton has been named President of the North American Surface Transportation (“NAST”) division. He succeeds Bob Biesterfeld, who will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer. Pinkerton will continue to report to Biesterfeld.

“Mac has built an impressive track record of strategic and operational accomplishments for over two decades,” said Biesterfeld. “The impact he has made leading our NAST service lines, along with his many years serving in network leadership roles, position him well to lead the division. He has proven to be a successful and trusted leader, and I am excited about his appointment to this critical role.”

Pinkerton has been with the company for 22 years. Prior to serving as Vice President of the NAST Service Lines, Pinkerton held a number of roles at C.H. Robinson, including Regional Vice President and General Manager in Alabama and Texas. He played an integral role in the development of the company’s capacity centers and in creating NAST’s regional structure. Mac has also taken an active role in driving the digital enhancements across the truckload and less than truckload businesses. He began his career with the company as a transportation representative in the Jackson, Mississippi office.

“I am thrilled to take on this role and am honored to lead and serve our North American Surface Transportation team. I believe we have the best people with the strongest portfolio of services in the industry. We will build upon our legacy of success by continuing to drive our strategic initiatives and accelerating our digital transformation to best serve our customers and carriers,” said Pinkerton.

About C.H. Robinson

At C.H. Robinson, we believe in accelerating global trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. Using the strengths of our knowledgeable people, proven processes, and global technology, we help our customers work smarter, not harder. As one of the world’s largest third-party logistics providers (3PL), we provide a broad portfolio of logistics services, fresh produce sourcing and managed services for more than 120,000 customers and 73,000 active contract carriers through our integrated network of offices and over 15,000 employees. In addition, the company, our Foundation and our employees contribute millions of dollars annually to a variety of organizations. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, C.H. Robinson (CHRW) has been publicly traded on the NASDAQ since 1997. For more information, visit http://www.chrobinson.com or view our company video.

CHRW-IR


© Business Wire 2019
