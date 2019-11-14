Log in
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CGH)
34.2 GBp   -1.72%
Chaarat Gold : Completion of US$5.8 million Equity Capital Raise

11/14/2019 | 02:40am EST

RNS Number : 3956T

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

14 November 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

Not for release, publication or distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication or dissemination in the United States and does not constitute an offer of the securities herein.

This press release does not constitute an oer to sell, or a solicitation of an oer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be oered or sold in the United States absent registration except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. There is no public offering of the securities in the United States expected.

14 November 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Completion of US$5.8 million Equity Capital Raise

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, is pleased to announce that it has closed a placing of new ordinary shares, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$5.8 million from the issue of 12,892,855 new ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each ("New Ordinary Shares") at 35 pence per New Ordinary Share (the "Placing"), subject to the admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). This comprises:

  • The subscription for 10,014,284 New Ordinary Shares by existing and new investors including two of the leading global institutional investors; and
  • The subscription for 2,878,571 New Ordinary Shares by Labro Investments Limited ("Labro").

The Company's current indebtedness under a committed working capital facility with Labro announced by the Company on 14 December 2018 (RNS number 5046K) has been oset against Labro's obligation to deliver cash due in respect of 2,878,571 shares under the placing. The Company's obligations under the working capital facility with Labro has decreased as a result of the set-off by US$1.3 million and now totals approximately US$3.5 million.

In addition, 175,000 New Ordinary Shares have been issued to satisfy the Company's obligations under a warrant agreement, the warrants were exercised for cash at an aggregate share price of 15 pence.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 13,067,855 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and it is expected that admission will become eective and trading of the New Ordinary Shares will commence on or around 8:00am (London time) on 19 November 2019.

Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are delighted to see continued support from our existing shareholder base as well as welcome new investors into the exciting Chaarat story. The prime motivation behind this placing was to strengthen the institutional investor base of the Company by providing the opportunity for institutional investors to purchase blocks of shares and the funds will support our various growth initiatives and strengthen our balance sheet.

We believe that the ongoing execution of our strategy, the successful operational improvements of the Kapan mine in Armenia, along with progress on the Tulkubash construction programme in the Kyrgyz Republic, will make Chaarat a stronger investment prospect for investors looking to access growth gold mining opportunities in the FSU region."

The Company continues to evaluate opportunistic capital opportunities to either reﬁnance existing ﬁnancing facilities, fund working capital and/or reduce its overall cost of capital. Possible future capital raises will also come in the form of non-dilutive and/or value accretive transactions in the form of additional convertible bonds or debt instruments.

Following the admission of the New Ordinary Shares described above:

  • the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 468,811,330 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. This ﬁgure may be used by shareholders of the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Sourcebook; and
  • Labro will hold 163,906,546 ordinary shares of $0.01 each, representing 34.96% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Martin Andersson (the executive chairman of Chaarat) is directly beneficially interested in the majority of the shares in Labro.

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

Artem Volynets (CEO)

+44 (0)20 7499 2612

info@chaarat.com

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

James Black (Corporate Broking)

SP Angel

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Ewan Leggat (Joint Broker)

Tavistock

Charles Vivian

+44 (0)20 7920 3150

Gareth Tredway

chaarat@tavistock.co.uk

Barney Hayward

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Labro Investments Limited

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person/Entity closely associated with the

Chairman

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)

each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)

each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Subscription for ordinary shares

transaction

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.35

2,878,571

e)

Aggregated information

·

Aggregated volume

2,878,571

·

Aggregated price

35 pence

·

Aggregated total

£ 1,007,499.85

f)

Date of the transaction

14 November 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCEAKFLFSNNFEF

Disclaimer

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 07:39:00 UTC
Consensus
