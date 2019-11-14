Chaarat Gold : Completion of US$5.8 million Equity Capital Raise

RNS Number : 3956T

14 November 2019

Completion of US$5.8 million Equity Capital Raise

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, is pleased to announce that it has closed a placing of new ordinary shares, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$5.8 million from the issue of 12,892,855 new ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each ("New Ordinary Shares") at 35 pence per New Ordinary Share (the "Placing"), subject to the admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). This comprises:

The subscription for 10,014,284 New Ordinary Shares by existing and new investors including two of the leading global institutional investors; and

The subscription for 2,878,571 New Ordinary Shares by Labro Investments Limited (" Labro ").

The Company's current indebtedness under a committed working capital facility with Labro announced by the Company on 14 December 2018 (RNS number 5046K) has been oﬀset against Labro's obligation to deliver cash due in respect of 2,878,571 shares under the placing. The Company's obligations under the working capital facility with Labro has decreased as a result of the set-off by US$1.3 million and now totals approximately US$3.5 million.

In addition, 175,000 New Ordinary Shares have been issued to satisfy the Company's obligations under a warrant agreement, the warrants were exercised for cash at an aggregate share price of 15 pence.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 13,067,855 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and it is expected that admission will become eﬀective and trading of the New Ordinary Shares will commence on or around 8:00am (London time) on 19 November 2019.

Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are delighted to see continued support from our existing shareholder base as well as welcome new investors into the exciting Chaarat story. The prime motivation behind this placing was to strengthen the institutional investor base of the Company by providing the opportunity for institutional investors to purchase blocks of shares and the funds will support our various growth initiatives and strengthen our balance sheet.

We believe that the ongoing execution of our strategy, the successful operational improvements of the Kapan mine in Armenia, along with progress on the Tulkubash construction programme in the Kyrgyz Republic, will make Chaarat a stronger investment prospect for investors looking to access growth gold mining opportunities in the FSU region."

The Company continues to evaluate opportunistic capital opportunities to either reﬁnance existing ﬁnancing facilities, fund working capital and/or reduce its overall cost of capital. Possible future capital raises will also come in the form of non-dilutive and/or value accretive transactions in the form of additional convertible bonds or debt instruments.

Following the admission of the New Ordinary Shares described above:

the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 468,811,330 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. This ﬁgure may be used by shareholders of the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Sourcebook; and

Labro will hold 163,906,546 ordinary shares of $0.01 each, representing 34.96% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Martin Andersson (the executive chairman of Chaarat) is directly beneficially interested in the majority of the shares in Labro.

