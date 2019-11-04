Chaarat Gold : Exercise of warrants

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited ("Chaarat" or the "Company")
Issuance of shares in Company on exercise of warrants, holding in Company and grants of waivers
Issuance of shares in Company on exercise of warrants
Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, has been informed that Labro Investments Limited ("Labro"), in which the Company's Chairman Martin Andersson is indirectly beneﬁcially interested in the majority of shares, has exercised all its 21,367,521 warrants to subscribe for Chaarat shares:
Of these, 3,205,128 warrants were exercised in accordance with their terms and the value of these (US$616,889) oﬀset against the Company's current indebtedness under the committed revolving term loan facility with Labro announced by the Company on 14 December 2018 (RNS number 5046K) (the "Labro loan"); and
18,162,393 warrants were exercised in accordance with their terms resulting in the issuance of 14,371,910 shares to Labro and the offsetting of an amount of US$111,667.82 against the Labro loan.
Issue of Equity
An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 14,371,910 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and it is expected that admission will become eﬀective and trading of the New Ordinary Shares will commence on or around 8:00am (London time) on 7 November 2019.
Following the admission of the New Ordinary Shares described above the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 455,743,475 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. This ﬁgure may be used by shareholders of the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Sourcebook.
Holding in Company
Following the arrangements described above, Labro will hold 161,003,065 ordinary shares of $0.01 each, representing 35.33% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Grants of waiver
On 30 October 2019 the Board (excluding Martin Andersson) exercised its discretion to waive the requirement for a mandatory oﬀer for the Company by Labro, to allow Labro to receive 14,371,910 new ordinary shares in the Company under the warrant agreement mentioned above.
On the same date the Board (excluding Martin Andersson) exercised its discretion to waive the requirement for a mandatory oﬀer for the Company by Martin Andersson, to allow Martin Andersson to receive up to 21,734,185 ordinary shares in the form of RSUs and options in the Company awarded under the Management Incentive plan as previously set out in the announcement of 20 September 2019 (RNS Number 0817N) and subject to the conditions and vesting period set out therein .
Enquiries
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
(0)20 7499 2612
Artem Volynets (CEO)
+44
info@chaarat.com
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)
+44
(0) 20 7260 1000
James Black (Corporate Broking)
SP Angel
+44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Ewan Leggat (Joint Broker)
Tavistock
Charles Vivian
+44
(0)20 7920 3150
Gareth Tredway
chaarat@tavistock.co.uk
Barney Hayward
Page 1 of 3
About Chaarat
Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.
Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.
Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
/ person closely associated
a)
Name
Labro Investments Limited
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Person/Entity closely associated with the
Chairman
b)
Initial notiﬁcation
/
Initial notification
amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
b)
Legal entity identifier
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)
each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description
of
the
Warrants on Ordinary Shares
ﬁnancial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
VGG203461055
b)
Nature
of
the
Exercise of 21,367,521 warrants under
transaction
agreement dated 17 December 2014, as
amended, in exchange for US$728,556.82
in cash and 14,371,910 shares
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.1500000
21,367,521
e)
Aggregated information
·
Aggregated volume
21,367,521
·
Aggregated price
15.00000 pence
·
Aggregated total
£ 3,205,128.15
f)
Date of the transaction
1 November 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
XLON
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 08:02:06 UTC