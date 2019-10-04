Chaarat Gold : Holding(s) in Company

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, has been informed that Labro Investments Limited, in which the Company's Chairman Martin Andersson is indirectly beneﬁcially interested in the majority of shares, purchased 299,990 Chaarat shares on the market at an aggregate share price of 36.3 pence per share on 1 October 2019 and 400,000 Chaarat shares on the market at an aggregate share price of 36.6 pence per share on 2 October 2019.
Following these purchases Labro Investments Limited held 144,705,116 Shares, representing 32.79% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Enquiries
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
(0)20 7499 2612
Artem Volynets (CEO)
+44
info@chaarat.com
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)
+44
(0) 20 7260 1000
James Black (Corporate Broking)
SP Angel
+44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Ewan Leggat (Joint Broker)
Tavistock
Charles Vivian
+44
(0)20 7920 3150
Gareth Tredway
chaarat@tavistock.co.uk
Barney Hayward
About Chaarat
Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.
Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.
Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
/ person closely associated
a)
Name
Labro Investments Limited
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Person/Entity closely associated with the
Chairman
b)
Initial notiﬁcation
/
Initial notification
amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
b)
Legal entity identifier
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)
each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description
of
the
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
ﬁnancial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
VGG203461055
b)
Nature
of
the
Acquisition of ordinary shares in the
transaction
market
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.3619980
99,900
0.3635000
200,000
e)
Aggregated information
·
Aggregated volume
299,900
·
Aggregated price
36.29997 pence
·
Aggregated total
£ 108,863.60
f)
Date of the transaction
1 October 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
XLON
5
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
/ person closely associated
a)
Name
Labro Investments Limited
6
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Person/Entity closely associated with the
Chairman
b)
Initial notiﬁcation
/
Initial notification
amendment
7
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
b)
Legal entity identifier
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
8
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)
each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description
of
the
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
ﬁnancial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
VGG203461055
b)
Nature
of
the
Acquisition of ordinary shares in the
transaction
market
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.3680000
100,000
0.3660000
300,000
e)
Aggregated information
·
Aggregated volume
400,000
·
Aggregated price
36.65000 pence
·
Aggregated total
£ 146,600.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2 October 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
XLON
