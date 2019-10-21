Log in
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CGH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 11:35:10 am
38.2 GBp   +1.60%
Chaarat Gold : Holding(s) in Company

10/21/2019 | 02:36am EDT

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Holding in Company

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, has been informed that Labro Investments Limited, in which the Company's Chairman Martin Andersson is indirectly beneﬁcially interested in the majority of shares, purchased 33,614 Chaarat shares on the market at an aggregate share price of 37.4 pence per share on 17 October 2019 and 86,838 Chaarat shares on the market at an aggregate share price of 37.6 pence per share on 18 October 2019.

Following this purchase Labro Investments Limited held 146,022,686 Shares, representing 33.08% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

(0)20 7499 2612

Artem Volynets (CEO)

+44

info@chaarat.com

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)

+44

(0) 20 7260 1000

James Black (Corporate Broking)

SP Angel

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Ewan Leggat (Joint Broker)

Tavistock

Charles Vivian

+44

(0)20 7920 3150

Gareth Tredway

chaarat@tavistock.co.uk

Barney Hayward

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Labro Investments Limited

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person/Entity closely associated with the

Chairman

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)

each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)

each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Acquisition of ordinary shares in the

transaction

market

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.3745465

20,000

0.3740003

13,614

e)

Aggregated information

·

Aggregated volume

33,614

·

Aggregated price

37.43253 pence

·

Aggregated total

£ 12,582.57

f)

Date of the transaction

17 October 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Labro Investments Limited

6

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person/Entity closely associated with the

Chairman

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)

each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)

each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Acquisition of ordinary shares in the

transaction

market

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.3784340

10,000

0.3720001

14,919

0.3820000

15,000

0.3740000

20,000

0.3740001

26,919

  1. Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

86,838

·

Aggregated price

37.55490 pence

·

Aggregated total

£ 32,611.92

f)

Date of the transaction

18 October 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLURUBRKWARUAA

Disclaimer

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 06:35:12 UTC
