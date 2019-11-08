Chaarat Gold : Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
underlying issuer of existing shares to
which voting rights are attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK
issuer (please mark with an "X" if
appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Martin Andersson
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
(1)
Martin Andersson / (2) Labro
Investments Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
(1)
London, England / (2) Hamilton,
Bermuda
5. Date on which the threshold was
28 October 2019
crossed or reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified
28 October 2019
(DD/MM/YYYY):
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial
rights attached
Total of both in %
instruments
voting rights of
to shares (total
(8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B
issuervii
of 8. A)
2)
Resulting situation
on the date on
35.3%
2.2%
37.5%
170,883,404
which threshold
was crossed or
reached
Position of
previous
33.0%
7.1%
40.2%
notification (if
applicable)
8. Notified details
of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold
was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
possible)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1)
(DTR5.2.1)
VGG203461055
Ordinary
160,789,346
Nil
35.3%
Nil
shares of
US$0.01 each
SUBTOTAL 8. A
160,789,346
35.3%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Exercise/
Number of voting
Type of
Expiration
rights that may be
% of voting
financial
Conversion
acquired if the
instrument
datex
instrument is
rights
Periodxi
exercised/converted.
10% Secured
31
11 September
October
2018 to 31
2,849,330
0.6%
Convertible
2021
October 2021
Loan Notes
2021
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
2,849,330
0.6%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
% of voting
financial
Conversion
cash
datex
voting rights
rights
instrument
Period xi
settlementxii
Shares to vest
Physical - 31
1,811,182
0.4%
pursuant to
December
restricted
2019
share award
under 2019
Incentive Plan
Shares to vest
Cash - 42p
5,433,546
1.2%
pursuant to an
per new
option award
ordinary
under 2019
To 15
share
Management
15 October
Incentive Plan
October
2022
2022
SUBTOTAL
7,244,728
1.6%
8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest
in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person X or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
through financial
Total of both if it
if it equals or is
Namexv
instruments if it
equals or is higher
higher than the
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
notifiable
than the notifiable
threshold
threshold
threshold
Martin Andersson
(indirect beneficiary
35.3%
2.2%
37.5%
under the family
trust)
Kleber Private Trust
Company Limited,
as trustees for and
on behalf of a family
35.3%
0.6%
35.9%
trust which owns
Labro Investments
Limited as a wholly
owned subsidiary
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
The percentage of voting rights is based on the total shares in issue of 455,743,475 ordinary shares as at 4 November 2019 as set out in the press release of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited issued on 4 November 2019.
Place of
Hamilton, Bermuda
completion
Date of
28 October 2019
completion
