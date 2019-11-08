Log in
03:15aCHAARAT GOLD : Holding(s) in Company
PU
11/04CHAARAT GOLD : Holding(s) in Company
PU
11/04CHAARAT GOLD : Exercise of warrants
PU
Chaarat Gold : Holding(s) in Company

11/08/2019 | 03:15am EST

RNS Number : 7016S

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

08 November 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

underlying issuer of existing shares to

which voting rights are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK

issuer (please mark with an "X" if

appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Martin Andersson

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

(1)

Martin Andersson / (2) Labro

Investments Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

(1)

London, England / (2) Hamilton,

Bermuda

5. Date on which the threshold was

28 October 2019

crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified

28 October 2019

(DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

rights attached

Total of both in %

instruments

voting rights of

to shares (total

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B

issuervii

of 8. A)

2)

Resulting situation

on the date on

35.3%

2.2%

37.5%

170,883,404

which threshold

was crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

33.0%

7.1%

40.2%

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details

of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold

was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

possible)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

VGG203461055

Ordinary

160,789,346

Nil

35.3%

Nil

shares of

US$0.01 each

SUBTOTAL 8. A

160,789,346

35.3%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting

Type of

Expiration

rights that may be

% of voting

financial

Conversion

acquired if the

instrument

datex

instrument is

rights

Periodxi

exercised/converted.

10% Secured

31

11 September

October

2018 to 31

2,849,330

0.6%

Convertible

2021

October 2021

Loan Notes

2021

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

2,849,330

0.6%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

% of voting

financial

Conversion

cash

datex

voting rights

rights

instrument

Period xi

settlementxii

Shares to vest

Physical - 31

1,811,182

0.4%

pursuant to

December

restricted

2019

share award

under 2019

Incentive Plan

Shares to vest

Cash - 42p

5,433,546

1.2%

pursuant to an

per new

option award

ordinary

under 2019

To 15

share

Management

15 October

Incentive Plan

October

2022

2022

SUBTOTAL

7,244,728

1.6%

8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest

in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person X or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through financial

Total of both if it

if it equals or is

Namexv

instruments if it

equals or is higher

higher than the

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

threshold

Martin Andersson

(indirect beneficiary

35.3%

2.2%

37.5%

under the family

trust)

Kleber Private Trust

Company Limited,

as trustees for and

on behalf of a family

35.3%

0.6%

35.9%

trust which owns

Labro Investments

Limited as a wholly

owned subsidiary

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

The percentage of voting rights is based on the total shares in issue of 455,743,475 ordinary shares as at 4 November 2019 as set out in the press release of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited issued on 4 November 2019.

Place of

Hamilton, Bermuda

completion

Date of

28 October 2019

completion

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLUBUVRKNAARAA

Disclaimer

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 08:14:09 UTC
