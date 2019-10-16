Chaarat Gold : Notification of transactions of directors/ PDMRs 0 10/16/2019 | 02:33am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RNS Number : 9964P Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd 16 October 2019 16 October 2019 Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited ("Chaarat" or the "Company") Notification of transactions of directors/persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) - Vesting of a proportion of share awards The information contained in this notification is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, announces that the ﬁrst tranche of share awards granted to directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) has vested. This comprises one-third of the total awards of RSUs and options awarded under the Company's Management Incentive Plan as set out in its announcement of 20 September 2019 and a portion of share awards under agreements relating to the surrender of options as set out in the announcement of 8 October 2019. Upon delivery the shares and options will be subject to a holding period until 31 December 2020 as previously announced . The shares granted under the Management Incentive Plan are currently held in the Company's employee benefit trust. The relevant details are set out below. Enquiries Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (0)20 7499 2612 Artem Volynets (CEO) +44 info@chaarat.com Numis Securities Limited John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD) +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 James Black (Corporate Broking) SP Angel +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 Ewan Leggat (Joint Broker) Tavistock Charles Vivian +44 (0)20 7920 3150 Gareth Tredway chaarat@tavistock.co.uk Barney Hayward About Chaarat Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A. Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition. Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Andersson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notiﬁcation / Initial notification amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction Page 1 of 9 platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited b) Legal entity identifier 213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each ﬁnancial instrument, type of instrument Identification code VGG203461055 b) Nature of the Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under transaction 2019 Management Incentive Plan c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Description Exercise Volume of ﬁnancial price transaction Shares 0 1,811,182 vested under 2019 Incentive Plan e) Aggregated information Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of ﬁnancial price volume aggregated transaction price Shares 0 1,811,182 0 vested under 2019 Incentive Plan f) Date of the transaction 15 October 2019 g) Place of the transaction XLON / Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Hussein Barma 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notiﬁcation / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited b) Legal entity identifier 213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each ﬁnancial instrument, type of instrument Identification code VGG203461055 b) Nature of the Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under transaction 2019 Management Incentive Plan c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Description Exercise Volume of ﬁnancial price Page 2 of 9 transaction Shares 0 65,861 vested under 2019 Incentive Plan e) Aggregated information Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of ﬁnancial price volume aggregated transaction price Shares 0 65,861 0 vested under 2019 Incentive Plan f) Date of the transaction 15 October 2019 g) Place of the transaction XLON / Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Robert Benbow 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notiﬁcation / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited b) Legal entity identifier 213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each ﬁnancial instrument, type of instrument Identification code VGG203461055 b) Nature of the Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under transaction 2019 Management Incentive Plan c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Description Exercise Volume of ﬁnancial price transaction Shares 0 197,584 vested under 2019 Incentive Plan e) Aggregated information Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of ﬁnancial price volume aggregated transaction price Shares 0 197,584 0 vested under 2019 Incentive Plan f) Date of the transaction 15 October 2019 g) Place of the transaction XLON / Outside a trading venue Page 3 of 9 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Robert Benbow 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notiﬁcation / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited b) Legal entity identifier 213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each ﬁnancial instrument, type of instrument Identification code VGG203461055 b) Nature of the Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under an transaction award/surrender agreement c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Description of Exercise Volume financial price transaction Shares vested 0 360,382 under an award/surrender agreement e) Aggregated information Description of Aggregated Aggregated Total financial price volume aggregated transaction price Shares vested 0 360,382 0 under an award/surrender agreement f) Date of the transaction 15 October 2019 g) Place of the transaction XLON / Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Robert Edwards 1 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notiﬁcation / Initial notification amendment 2 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited b) Legal entity identifier 213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70 3 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each ﬁnancial instrument, type of instrument Identification code VGG203461055 Page 4 of 9 b) Nature of the Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under transaction 2019 Management Incentive Plan c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Description Exercise Volume of ﬁnancial price transaction Shares 0 65,861 vested under 2019 Incentive Plan e) Aggregated information Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of ﬁnancial price volume aggregated transaction price Shares 0 65,861 0 vested under 2019 Incentive Plan f) Date of the transaction 15 October 2019 g) Place of the transaction XLON / Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Chris Eger 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person discharging managerial responsibilities b) Initial notiﬁcation / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited b) Legal entity identifier 213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each ﬁnancial instrument, type of instrument Identification code VGG203461055 b) Nature of the Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under transaction 2019 Management Incentive Plan c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Description Exercise Volume of ﬁnancial price transaction Shares 0 526,889 vested under 2019 Incentive Plan e) Aggregated information Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of ﬁnancial price volume aggregated transaction price Shares 0 526,889 0 Page 5 of 9 This is an excerpt of the original content. 