Chaarat Gold : Notification of transactions of directors/ PDMRs
0
10/16/2019 | 02:33am EDT
RNS Number : 9964P
Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd
16 October 2019
16 October 2019
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
("Chaarat" or the "Company")
Notification of transactions of directors/persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) - Vesting of a
proportion of share awards
The information contained in this notification is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, announces that the ﬁrst tranche of share awards granted to directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) has vested. This comprises one-third of the total awards of RSUs and options awarded under the Company's Management Incentive Plan as set out in its announcement of 20 September 2019 and a portion of share awards under agreements relating to the surrender of options as set out in the announcement of 8 October 2019. Upon delivery the shares and options will be subject to a holding period until 31 December 2020 as previously announced . The shares granted under the Management Incentive Plan are currently held in the Company's employee benefit trust. The relevant details are set out below.
Enquiries
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
(0)20 7499 2612
Artem Volynets (CEO)
+44
info@chaarat.com
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)
+44
(0) 20 7260 1000
James Black (Corporate Broking)
SP Angel
+44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Ewan Leggat (Joint Broker)
Tavistock
Charles Vivian
+44
(0)20 7920 3150
Gareth Tredway
chaarat@tavistock.co.uk
Barney Hayward
About Chaarat
Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.
Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.
Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a)
Name
Martin Andersson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Director
b)
Initial notiﬁcation
/
Initial notification
amendment
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
b)
Legal entity identifier
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)
each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description
of
the
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
ﬁnancial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
VGG203461055
b)
Nature
of
the
Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under
transaction
2019 Management Incentive Plan
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Description
Exercise
Volume
of ﬁnancial
price
transaction
Shares
0
1,811,182
vested
under
2019
Incentive
Plan
e)
Aggregated information
Description
Aggregated
Aggregated
Total
of ﬁnancial
price
volume
aggregated
transaction
price
Shares
0
1,811,182
0
vested
under
2019
Incentive
Plan
f)
Date of the transaction
15 October 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
XLON / Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a)
Name
Hussein Barma
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Director
b)
Initial notiﬁcation
/
Initial notification
amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
b)
Legal entity identifier
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)
each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description
of
the
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
ﬁnancial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
VGG203461055
b)
Nature
of
the
Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under
transaction
2019 Management Incentive Plan
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Description
Exercise
Volume
of ﬁnancial
price
transaction
Shares
0
65,861
vested
under
2019
Incentive
Plan
e)
Aggregated information
Description
Aggregated
Aggregated
Total
of ﬁnancial
price
volume
aggregated
transaction
price
Shares
0
65,861
0
vested
under
2019
Incentive
Plan
f)
Date of the transaction
15 October 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
XLON / Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a)
Name
Robert Benbow
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Director
b)
Initial notiﬁcation
/
Initial notification
amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
b)
Legal entity identifier
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)
each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description
of
the
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
ﬁnancial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
VGG203461055
b)
Nature
of
the
Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under
transaction
2019 Management Incentive Plan
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Description
Exercise
Volume
of ﬁnancial
price
transaction
Shares
0
197,584
vested
under
2019
Incentive
Plan
e)
Aggregated information
Description
Aggregated
Aggregated
Total
of ﬁnancial
price
volume
aggregated
transaction
price
Shares
0
197,584
0
vested
under
2019
Incentive
Plan
f)
Date of the transaction
15 October 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
XLON / Outside a trading venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Robert Benbow
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Director
b)
Initial notiﬁcation
/
Initial notification
amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
b)
Legal entity identifier
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each
place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description
of
the
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
ﬁnancial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
VGG203461055
b)
Nature
of
the
Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under an
transaction
award/surrender agreement
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Description
of
Exercise
Volume
financial
price
transaction
Shares
vested
0
360,382
under
an
award/surrender
agreement
e)
Aggregated information
Description
of
Aggregated
Aggregated
Total
financial
price
volume
aggregated
transaction
price
Shares
vested
0
360,382
0
under
an
award/surrender
agreement
f)
Date of the transaction
15 October 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
XLON / Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a)
Name
Robert Edwards
1
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Director
b)
Initial notiﬁcation
/
Initial notification
amendment
2
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
b)
Legal entity identifier
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
3
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)
each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description
of
the
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
ﬁnancial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
VGG203461055
b)
Nature
of
the
Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under
transaction
2019 Management Incentive Plan
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Description
Exercise
Volume
of ﬁnancial
price
transaction
Shares
0
65,861
vested
under
2019
Incentive
Plan
e)
Aggregated information
Description
Aggregated
Aggregated
Total
of ﬁnancial
price
volume
aggregated
transaction
price
Shares
0
65,861
0
vested
under
2019
Incentive
Plan
f)
Date of the transaction
15 October 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
XLON / Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a)
Name
Chris Eger
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Person discharging managerial responsibilities
b)
Initial notiﬁcation
/
Initial notification
amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
b)
Legal entity identifier
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)
each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description
of
the
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
ﬁnancial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
VGG203461055
b)
Nature
of
the
Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under
transaction
2019 Management Incentive Plan
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Description
Exercise
Volume
of ﬁnancial
price
transaction
Shares
0
526,889
vested
under
2019
Incentive
Plan
e)
Aggregated information
Description
Aggregated
Aggregated
Total
of ﬁnancial
price
volume
aggregated
transaction
price
Shares
0
526,889
0
