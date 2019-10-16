Log in
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CGH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/15 11:35:00 am
37.3 GBp   -0.27%
02:33aCHAARAT GOLD : Notification of transactions of directors/ PDMRs
PU
10/15CHAARAT GOLD : Tulkubash Exploration & Drilling Program Complete
PU
10/14CHAARAT GOLD : Holdings in Company
PU
Chaarat Gold : Notification of transactions of directors/ PDMRs

10/16/2019 | 02:33am EDT

RNS Number : 9964P

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

16 October 2019

16 October 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Notification of transactions of directors/persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) - Vesting of a

proportion of share awards

The information contained in this notification is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, announces that the ﬁrst tranche of share awards granted to directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) has vested. This comprises one-third of the total awards of RSUs and options awarded under the Company's Management Incentive Plan as set out in its announcement of 20 September 2019 and a portion of share awards under agreements relating to the surrender of options as set out in the announcement of 8 October 2019. Upon delivery the shares and options will be subject to a holding period until 31 December 2020 as previously announced . The shares granted under the Management Incentive Plan are currently held in the Company's employee benefit trust. The relevant details are set out below.

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

(0)20 7499 2612

Artem Volynets (CEO)

+44

info@chaarat.com

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)

+44

(0) 20 7260 1000

James Black (Corporate Broking)

SP Angel

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Ewan Leggat (Joint Broker)

Tavistock

Charles Vivian

+44

(0)20 7920 3150

Gareth Tredway

chaarat@tavistock.co.uk

Barney Hayward

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person

closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Andersson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Director

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)

each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under

transaction

2019 Management Incentive Plan

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Description

Exercise

Volume

of ﬁnancial

price

transaction

Shares

0

1,811,182

vested

under

2019

Incentive

Plan

e)

Aggregated information

Description

Aggregated

Aggregated

Total

of ﬁnancial

price

volume

aggregated

transaction

price

Shares

0

1,811,182

0

vested

under

2019

Incentive

Plan

f)

Date of the transaction

15 October 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON / Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person

closely associated

a)

Name

Hussein Barma

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Director

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)

each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under

transaction

2019 Management Incentive Plan

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Description

Exercise

Volume

of ﬁnancial

price

transaction

Shares

0

65,861

vested

under

2019

Incentive

Plan

e)

Aggregated information

Description

Aggregated

Aggregated

Total

of ﬁnancial

price

volume

aggregated

transaction

price

Shares

0

65,861

0

vested

under

2019

Incentive

Plan

f)

Date of the transaction

15 October 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON / Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person

closely associated

a)

Name

Robert Benbow

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Director

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)

each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under

transaction

2019 Management Incentive Plan

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Description

Exercise

Volume

of ﬁnancial

price

transaction

Shares

0

197,584

vested

under

2019

Incentive

Plan

e)

Aggregated information

Description

Aggregated

Aggregated

Total

of ﬁnancial

price

volume

aggregated

transaction

price

Shares

0

197,584

0

vested

under

2019

Incentive

Plan

f)

Date of the transaction

15 October 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON / Outside a trading venue

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Robert Benbow

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Director

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each

place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under an

transaction

award/surrender agreement

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Description

of

Exercise

Volume

financial

price

transaction

Shares

vested

0

360,382

under

an

award/surrender

agreement

e)

Aggregated information

Description

of

Aggregated

Aggregated

Total

financial

price

volume

aggregated

transaction

price

Shares

vested

0

360,382

0

under

an

award/surrender

agreement

f)

Date of the transaction

15 October 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON / Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person

closely associated

a)

Name

Robert Edwards

1

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Director

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

2

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

3

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)

each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under

transaction

2019 Management Incentive Plan

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Description

Exercise

Volume

of ﬁnancial

price

transaction

Shares

0

65,861

vested

under

2019

Incentive

Plan

e)

Aggregated information

Description

Aggregated

Aggregated

Total

of ﬁnancial

price

volume

aggregated

transaction

price

Shares

0

65,861

0

vested

under

2019

Incentive

Plan

f)

Date of the transaction

15 October 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON / Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person

closely associated

a)

Name

Chris Eger

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person discharging managerial responsibilities

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)

each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Vesting of a portion of restricted share award under

transaction

2019 Management Incentive Plan

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Description

Exercise

Volume

of ﬁnancial

price

transaction

Shares

0

526,889

vested

under

2019

Incentive

Plan

e)

Aggregated information

Description

Aggregated

Aggregated

Total

of ﬁnancial

price

volume

aggregated

transaction

price

Shares

0

526,889

0

Disclaimer

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 06:32:09 UTC
