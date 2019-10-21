Chaarat Gold : Q3 2019 Production and Operational Update

Tulkubash Project Financing

The Company is advancing project financing discussions with several international groups. As announced on 13 September 2019, Chaarat completed the Joint Venture with Çiftay under which Çiftay will invest USD31.5 million with Chaarat seeking the balance of the USD110m capex requirement for Tulkubash from project finance providers.

The Company is continuing discussions with several parties and is working to ﬁnalise the project ﬁnancing by the end of 2019 or early 2020. A term sheet received indicates suﬃcient funds to ﬁnance, alongside the Ciftay investment, the USD110 million capital requirement to construct the Tulkubash project.

Corporate Financing

The Company secured USD7 million of additional working capital funds via a USD7 million upsizing of the existing USD10 million loan and extension of the maturity date to March 2020.

The Company also closed the previously announced 2021 Convertible Bond raise to new subscriptions. Following the most recent subscription of USD0.5 million in July 2019, and the agreement with Polymetal to exchange USD10 million of notes for equity, the total value of the 2021 notes in issue is USD19.7 million;

Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are pleased to report further improvements across a number of operational points at the Kapan mine. From improved development and more tonnes from underground, to increased recoveries at the plant, we are getting this operation to run near its full potential, in time to benefit from the higher gold price.

"This is best reflected at the EBITDA level where we reported earnings of USD3.6 million in the period compared to USD3.2 for the first five months of ownership.

"We will not stop here and intend to continue to instil further operational improvements that are sustainable for the long term."

"At Tulkubash and Kyzyltash we were pleased to complete the Ciftay JV during the period, having first announced this exciting transaction earlier in the year. The debt package discussions for the remaining finance for Tulkubash are progressing on schedule.

"We are excited by the exploration work on our broader 24Km Tulkubash lease area, having completed the 20,000m drill programme recently with encouraging results."

Analyst conference call and presentation

Chaarat Gold will host an analyst conference call and presentation Tuesday, 22 October 2019, at 9:30 BST. Participants can access the call by dialling one of the following numbers below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

UK Toll-Free Number: 08003589473

UK Toll Number: +44 3333000804

PIN: 35415978#

The presentation will be available for download from the Company's website: https://www.chaarat.com/by clicking on the link below:

https://www.anywhereconference.com?Conference=301302377&PIN=35415978&UserAudioMode=DATAA recording of the conference call will subsequently be available on the Company's website.

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings

Limited

Artem Volynets (CEO) +44 (0)20 7499 2612 info@chaarat.com Numis Securities Limited John Prior, Paul Gillam +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 (NOMAD) James Black (Corporate Broking) Tavistock Charles Vivian +44 (0)20 7920 3150 Gareth Tredway chaarat@tavistock.co.uk Barnaby Hayward

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.