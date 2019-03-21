Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd    CGH   VGG203461055

CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD

(CGH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/20 12:35:27 pm
25.2 GBp   -1.75%
03:40aCHAARAT GOLD : Disbanding of concert party and grant of waiver
PU
03:40aCHAARAT GOLD : Board Changes
PU
03/19CHAARAT GOLD : Holding in Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chaarat Gold : Board Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 03:40am EDT

RNS Number : 5543T Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd 21 March 2019

21 March 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Board Changes

Chaarat, the Aim-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, is pleased to announce the appointment of Warren Gilman to the Board as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Warren founded Queen's Road Central Capital Ltd, where he is Chairman and CEO, in 2019. He was Chairman and CEO of CEF Holdings Ltd, a mining focussed investment company jointly owned by CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from 2011 to 2019. He is a mining engineer and co-founded CIBC's Global Mining Group in 1988. During his 26 years at CIBC he ran the mining investment banking teams in Canada, Australia and Asia, serving as Managing Director and Head of the Asia Pacific region for 10 years and latterly as Vice Chairman for CIBC World Markets.

He has acted as advisor to the largest mining companies in the world including BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Noranda, Falconbridge, Meridian Gold, China Minmetals, Jinchuan and Zijin and has been responsible for some of the largest equity capital markets financings in Canadian mining history.

He is also a Board member of NYSE/TSX listed NexGen Energy Ltd, a uranium exploration and development company, and private mining company, Niobec Inc, which jointly owns the Niobec niobium mine in Canada with CEF, Temasek of Singapore and Magris Resources of Canada.

Warren obtained his B.Sc. in Mining Engineering at Queen's University and his MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University. He is Chairman of the International Advisory Board at Western University and also a member of the Dean's Advisory Board of Laurentian University.

Martin Wiwen-Nilsson, currently a Non-Executive Director, has decided to step down from his role as Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect and instead take on a role as Senior Advisor of Chaarat. He remains a significant shareholder in Chaarat.

Martin Andersson, Executive Chairman of Chaarat, commented: "Warren brings decades of experience and success in the mining sector. I'm delighted to welcome him to our Board which now includes four independent Non-Executive Directors. With the strong track-record and experience of our management team and Board, we are well placed to achieve our goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer. I, and the rest of the board, thank Martin for his signiﬁcant contribution to Chaarat as a Non-Executive Director. We look forward to working with him in his new capacity as a Senior Advisor of Chaarat."

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

+44 (0)20 7499 2612

Martin Andersson (Executive

Chairman)

Artem Volynets (CEO)

info@chaarat.com

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

James Black (Corporate Broking)

Powerscourt

Conal Walsh

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

Isabelle Saber

chaarat@powerscourt-group.com

Sam Austrums

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

Further information relating to the Director appointment

Mr Warren Philip Gilman (aged 59) has conﬁrmed that other than the information disclosed below there are no matters to be disclosed under Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

Current directorships:

NexGen Energy Ltd

Niobec Inc.

Queen's Road Central Capital Ltd

Previous directorships held in the last 5 years:

CEF Holdings Ltd

FGT Pickard Memorial Scholarship Foundation

Shareholding in the Company:

None

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

BOALIFIRVLILFIA

Disclaimer

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 07:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD
03:40aCHAARAT GOLD : Disbanding of concert party and grant of waiver
PU
03:40aCHAARAT GOLD : Board Changes
PU
03/19CHAARAT GOLD : Holding in Company
PU
03/18CHAARAT GOLD : Joint Venture with �‡iftay
PU
03/18CHAARAT GOLD : Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
03/14CHAARAT GOLD : Holding in Company
PU
03/12CHAARAT GOLD : Holding in Company
PU
02/04CHAARAT GOLD : Re-admission to trading on AIM
PU
01/16CHAARAT GOLD : Kapan Acquisition - update on transaction status
PU
01/15CHAARAT GOLD : Completion of US$350k fundraise
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -5,07 M
Net income 2018 -6,96 M
Debt 2018 29,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 458,18
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 100 M
Chart CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,40  GBP
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Artem Olegovich Volynets Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Axel Christe Andersson Executive Chairman
Robert D. Benbow Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Eger Chief Financial Officer
Richard Anthony Rae Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD-7.35%132
BARRICK GOLD CORP-7.22%22 493
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-2.25%17 727
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED15.69%13 760
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 397
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD4.66%10 179
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.