Chaarat Gold : Completion of US$350k fundraise

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

Not for release, publication or distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication or dissemination in the United States and does not constitute an offer of the securities herein.

This press release does not constitute an oﬀer to sell, or a solicitation of an oﬀer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be oﬀered or sold in the United States absent registration except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. There is no public oﬀering of the securities in the United States expected.

15 January 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Completion of US$350k fundraise

Further to the announcement on 21 December 2018, Chaarat is pleased to conﬁrm that the subscription and issue of secured convertible notes 2021 for US$350,000 has now completed.

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited Martin Andersson (Executive Chairman)

+44 (0)20 7499 2612

Artem Volynets (CEO)

info@chaarat.com

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

James Black (Corporate Broking)

Powerscourt

Conal Walsh Matthew Attwood Isabelle Saber

+44 (0)20 7250 1446 chaarat@powerscourt-group.com

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold is an exploration and development company operating in the Kyrgyz Republic with a large, high grade resource - the Chaarat Gold Project. The Company's key objective is to become a low-cost gold producer generating signiﬁcant production from the development of the Chaarat Gold Project.

On 30 October 2018, Chaarat announced that it had entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire the Kapan mine in Armenia from Polymetal, for a consideration of US$55 million, subject to adjustments (the "Kapan Acquisition"). On 14 December 2018, the Company issued the Readmission Document relating to the Kapan Acquisition.

Chaarat is engaged in an active community engagement programme to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits in the Kyrgyz Republic by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards.

Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

NOTICE

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identiﬁed by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "envisages", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "could", "seeks" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's and the Directors' current intentions, beliefs or expectations concerning, amongst other things, investment strategy, ﬁnancing strategy, performance, results of operations, ﬁnancial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Group (which, where used in this announcement, shall have the meaning given to that term in the Readmission Document) will operate.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks (including unknown risks) and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not an assurance of future performance. The Company's actual performance, results of operations, ﬁnancial condition, liquidity and dividend policy and the development of the business sector in which the Group will operate, may diﬀer materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. In addition, even if the Company's performance, results ofoperations, ﬁnancial condition, liquidity and dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Group will operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statements in this announcement reﬂect the Company's and the Directors' current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the matters referred to above. Other than in accordance with the Company's obligations under the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company does not undertake to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

