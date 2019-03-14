Chaarat Gold : Holding in Company

RNS Number : 8096S Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd 14 March 2019
14 March 2019
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
("Chaarat" or the "Company")
Holding in Company
Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, was informed that on 13 March 2019 Chris Eger held 150,000 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each ("Shares"), representing 0.04% of the issued share capital of the Company following the purchase of 130,000 Shares at an aggregate share price of 25.0 pence per share on 11 March 2019 and the purchase of 20,000 Shares at an aggregate share price of 25.4 pence per share on 13 March 2019.
Enquiries
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited +44 (0)20 7499 2612
Artem Volynets (CEO)
info@chaarat.com
Numis LimitedSecurities
John Prior, (NOMAD)PaulGillam +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
James Black Broking)
(Corporate
Chaarat Gold is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.
Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.
Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Chris Eger
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Person discharging responsibilitiesmanagerial
|
b)
|
Initial notiﬁcation amendment
/
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
|
b)
|
Legal entity identifier
|
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description ﬁnancial
of the instrument,Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
|
type of instrument
Identification code
|
VGG203461055
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of ordinary shares in the market
|
c)
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.25
|
50,000
|
0.25
|
80,000
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
-
· Aggregated volume
-
· Aggregated price
-
· Aggregated total
|
130,000 25.0000 pence £ 32,500
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 March 2019
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
5.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Chris Eger
|
6.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Person discharging responsibilitiesmanagerial
|
b)
|
Initial notiﬁcation amendment
/
|
Initial notification
|
7.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
|
b)
|
Legal entity identifier
|
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
|
8.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the ﬁnancial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
VGG203461055
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of ordinary shares in the market
|
c)
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.254
|
20,000
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
-
· Aggregated volume
-
· Aggregated price
-
· Aggregated total
|
20,000 25.4000 pence £ 5,080
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
13 March 2019
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
