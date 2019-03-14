Chaarat Gold : Holding in Company

RNS Number : 8096S Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd 14 March 2019

14 March 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Holding in Company

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, was informed that on 13 March 2019 Chris Eger held 150,000 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each ("Shares"), representing 0.04% of the issued share capital of the Company following the purchase of 130,000 Shares at an aggregate share price of 25.0 pence per share on 11 March 2019 and the purchase of 20,000 Shares at an aggregate share price of 25.4 pence per share on 13 March 2019.

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited +44 (0)20 7499 2612

Artem Volynets (CEO)

info@chaarat.com

Numis LimitedSecurities

John Prior, (NOMAD)PaulGillam +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

James Black Broking)

(Corporate

Powerscourt Conal Walsh +44 (0)20 7250 1446 Isabelle Saber chaarat@powerscourt- Sam Austrums group.com About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Chris Eger 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person discharging responsibilitiesmanagerial b) Initial notiﬁcation amendment / Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited b) Legal entity identifier 213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)

Description ﬁnancial

of the instrument,Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

type of instrument Identification code VGG203461055 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares in the market c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.25 50,000 0.25 80,000 e) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume

· Aggregated price

· Aggregated total 130,000 25.0000 pence £ 32,500 f) Date of the transaction 11 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction XLON

5. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Chris Eger 6. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person discharging responsibilitiesmanagerial b) Initial notiﬁcation amendment / Initial notification 7. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited b) Legal entity identifier 213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70 8. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the ﬁnancial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each VGG203461055 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares in the market c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.254 20,000 e) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume

· Aggregated price

· Aggregated total 20,000 25.4000 pence £ 5,080 f) Date of the transaction 13 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction XLON

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLGGUQWWUPBGBW