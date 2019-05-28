Chaarat Gold : Holding in Company

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, was informed that on 27 May 2019 Labro Investments Limited held 139,843,969 Shares, representing 34.78% of the issued share capital of the Company following the purchase of 341,308 Shares at an aggregate share price of 31.7 pence per share on 23 May 2019 and 354,944 Shares at an aggregate share price of 31.7 pence per share on 24 May 2019. Martin Andersson (the Executive Chairman of Chaarat) is indirectly beneficially interested in the majority of shares in Labro Investments Limited.
Enquiries
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
(0)20 7499 2612
Artem Volynets (CEO)
+44
info@chaarat.com
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)
+44
(0) 20 7260 1000
James Black (Corporate Broking)
Powerscourt
Conal Walsh
+44
(0)20 7250 1446
Sam Austrums
chaarat@powerscourt-
group.com
About Chaarat
Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.
Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.
Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
/ person closely associated
a)
Name
Labro Investments Limited
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Person/Entity closely associated with the
Chairman
b)
Initial notiﬁcation
/
Initial notification
amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
b)
Legal entity identifier
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description
of
the
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
ﬁnancial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
VGG203461055
b)
Nature
of
the
Acquisition of ordinary shares in the
transaction
market
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.3220000
25,000
0.3191322
100,000
0.3160000
100,000
0.3160000
50,000
0.3120000
16,308
0.3180000
50,000
e)
Aggregated information
·
Aggregated volume
341,308
·
Aggregated price
31.74591 pence
·
Aggregated total
£ 108,351.32
f)
Date of the transaction
23 May 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
XLON
5
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
/ person closely associated
a)
Name
Labro Investments Limited
6
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Person/Entity closely associated with the
Chairman
b)
Initial notiﬁcation
/
Initial notification
amendment
7
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited
b)
Legal entity identifier
213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70
8
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)
each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description
of
the
Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each
ﬁnancial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
VGG203461055
b)
Nature
of
the
Acquisition of ordinary shares in the
transaction
market
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.3141001
100,000
0.3141509
54,944
0.3200000
75,000
0.3200000
25,000
0.3200000
50,000
0.3200000
50,000
e)
Aggregated information
·
Aggregated volume
354,944
·
Aggregated price
31.74324 pence
·
Aggregated total
£ 112,670.72
f)
Date of the transaction
24 May 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
XLON
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 07:38:04 UTC