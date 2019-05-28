Log in
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD

(CGH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/28 03:05:33 am
31.91 GBp   -0.28%
08:39aCHAARAT GOLD : Holding in Company
PU
05/16CHAARAT GOLD : Holding in Company
PU
05/07CHAARAT GOLD : Holding in Company
PU
Chaarat Gold : Holding in Company

05/28/2019 | 08:39am BST

RNS Number : 2255A

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

28 May 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Holding in Company

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, was informed that on 27 May 2019 Labro Investments Limited held 139,843,969 Shares, representing 34.78% of the issued share capital of the Company following the purchase of 341,308 Shares at an aggregate share price of 31.7 pence per share on 23 May 2019 and 354,944 Shares at an aggregate share price of 31.7 pence per share on 24 May 2019. Martin Andersson (the Executive Chairman of Chaarat) is indirectly beneficially interested in the majority of shares in Labro Investments Limited.

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

(0)20 7499 2612

Artem Volynets (CEO)

+44

info@chaarat.com

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)

+44

(0) 20 7260 1000

James Black (Corporate Broking)

Powerscourt

Conal Walsh

+44

(0)20 7250 1446

Sam Austrums

chaarat@powerscourt-

group.com

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Labro Investments Limited

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person/Entity closely associated with the

Chairman

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Acquisition of ordinary shares in the

transaction

market

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.3220000

25,000

0.3191322

100,000

0.3160000

100,000

0.3160000

50,000

0.3120000

16,308

0.3180000

50,000

e)

Aggregated information

·

Aggregated volume

341,308

·

Aggregated price

31.74591 pence

·

Aggregated total

£ 108,351.32

f)

Date of the transaction

23 May 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Labro Investments Limited

6

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person/Entity closely associated with the

Chairman

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

7

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)

each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)

each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Acquisition of ordinary shares in the

transaction

market

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.3141001

100,000

0.3141509

54,944

0.3200000

75,000

0.3200000

25,000

0.3200000

50,000

0.3200000

50,000

e)

Aggregated information

·

Aggregated volume

354,944

·

Aggregated price

31.74324 pence

·

Aggregated total

£ 112,670.72

f)

Date of the transaction

24 May 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLPGUAWAUPBPGM

Disclaimer

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 07:38:04 UTC
