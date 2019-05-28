Chaarat Gold : Holding in Company

RNS Number : 2255A

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

28 May 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Holding in Company

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, was informed that on 27 May 2019 Labro Investments Limited held 139,843,969 Shares, representing 34.78% of the issued share capital of the Company following the purchase of 341,308 Shares at an aggregate share price of 31.7 pence per share on 23 May 2019 and 354,944 Shares at an aggregate share price of 31.7 pence per share on 24 May 2019. Martin Andersson (the Executive Chairman of Chaarat) is indirectly beneficially interested in the majority of shares in Labro Investments Limited.

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

