Chaarat Gold : Holding(s) in Company

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

23 September 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Holding in Company

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, has been informed that Labro Investments Limited, in which the Company's Chairman Martin Andersson is indirectly beneﬁcially interested in the majority of shares, purchased 78,204 Chaarat shares on the market at an aggregate share price of 31.07 pence per share on 18 September 2019, 100,000 Chaarat shares on the market at an aggregate share price of 31.86 pence per share on 19 September 2019 and 218,000 Chaarat shares on the market at an aggregate share price of 33.74 pence per share on 20 September 2019.

Following these purchases Labro Investments Limited held 142,514,435 Shares, representing 32.29% of the issued share capital of the Company.

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.