CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD

(CGH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/23 03:32:28 am
34.4 GBp   -0.58%
Chaarat Gold : Holding(s) in Company

09/23/2019 | 03:02am EDT

RNS Number : 1982N

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

23 September 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Holding in Company

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, has been informed that Labro Investments Limited, in which the Company's Chairman Martin Andersson is indirectly beneﬁcially interested in the majority of shares, purchased 78,204 Chaarat shares on the market at an aggregate share price of 31.07 pence per share on 18 September 2019, 100,000 Chaarat shares on the market at an aggregate share price of 31.86 pence per share on 19 September 2019 and 218,000 Chaarat shares on the market at an aggregate share price of 33.74 pence per share on 20 September 2019.

Following these purchases Labro Investments Limited held 142,514,435 Shares, representing 32.29% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

(0)20 7499 2612

Artem Volynets (CEO)

+44

info@chaarat.com

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)

+44

(0) 20 7260 1000

James Black (Corporate Broking)

SP Angel

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Ewan Leggat (Joint Broker)

Tavistock

Charles Vivian

+44

(0)20 7920 3150

Gareth Tredway

chaarat@tavistock.co.uk

Barney Hayward

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Labro Investments Limited

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person/Entity closely associated with the

Chairman

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)

each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)

each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Acquisition of ordinary shares in the

transaction

market

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.3120002

10,704

0.3120000

17,500

0.3100000

25,000

0.3100000

25,000

e)

Aggregated information

·

Aggregated volume

78,204

·

Aggregated price

31.07213 pence

·

Aggregated total

£ 24,299.65

f)

Date of the transaction

18 September 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON

5

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Labro Investments Limited

6

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person/Entity closely associated with the

Chairman

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

7

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

8

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)

each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)

each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Acquisition of ordinary shares in the

transaction

market

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.3209790

21,185

0.3247892

28,815

0.3140000

50,000

e)

Aggregated information

·

Aggregated volume

100,000

·

Aggregated price

31.85874 pence

·

Aggregated total

£ 31,858.74

f)

Date of the transaction

19 September 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON

9

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Labro Investments Limited

10

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person/Entity closely associated with the

Chairman

b)

Initial notiﬁcation

/

Initial notification

amendment

11

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

b)

Legal entity identifier

213800T2A5CV84VTFJ70

12

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)

each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)

each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Ordinary shares of US$0.01 each

ﬁnancial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

VGG203461055

b)

Nature

of

the

Acquisition of ordinary shares in the

transaction

market

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.3380000

2,000

0.3440000

6,000

0.3440000

8,965

0.3419050

14,000

0.3420000

15,000

0.3420000

15,000

0.3257636

16,035

0.3460000

20,000

0.3400000

24,000

0.3420000

25,000

0.3320000

30,000

0.3300000

42,000

e)

Aggregated information

·

Aggregated volume

218,000

·

Aggregated price

33.73589 pence

·

Aggregated total

£ 73,544.25

f)

Date of the transaction

20 September 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLUUVWRKOAKURR

Disclaimer

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 07:01:01 UTC
