Chaarat Gold : Interim statement for six months to 30 June 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited ("Chaarat" or "the Company") Interim Statement For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2019 Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (AIM: CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Central Asia and the Former Soviet Union ("FSU"), today publishes its unaudited results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. Corporate and development highlights Completion of the acquisition of Kapan Mining and Processing Company CJSC ("Kapan") from PMTL Holding Ltd " (PMTL " ), a subsidiary of Polymetal International Plc, on 30 January, adding a producing gold mine to the Company's portfolio;

(PMTL ), a subsidiary of Polymetal International Plc, on 30 January, adding a producing gold mine to the Company's portfolio; Re-admission to trading on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange plc of the Company's entire issued share capital, on 4 February, following completion of the Kapan acquisition;

to trading on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange plc of the Company's entire issued share capital, on 4 February, following completion of the Kapan acquisition; Signed a binding term sheet and agreement post period end - entering into a Joint Venture with Çiftayİnsaat Tahhüt ve Ticaret A.S. ("Çiftay"), the Turkish mining and mine construction contractor, to collaborate on the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. Çiftay will progressively invest up to USD31.5 million for a 12.5% equity stake in Chaarat's existing mining projects in the Kyrgyz Republic; Total new funds raised of approximately USD2.86 million, USD2.3 million from the issue of 6,927,563 new ordinary shares via a private placement and USD0.6 million from the issue of convertible bonds;

Appointment of Warren Gilman to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 21 March 2019; and

Non-Executive Director, effective 21 March 2019; and Appointment of Darin Cooper, with more than 30 years' experience in the metals and mining industry,as Chief Operating O ﬃ cer, effective 1 June 2019. Operating and project highlights Update of the JORC compliant bankable feasibility study for Tulkubash Oxide Gold Project ("Tulkubash") in the Kyrgyz Republic, released:

Initial reserve base of 22.2Mt ore grading 0.92g/t Au, containing 658koz ounces of gold, an increase of 39%; Average gold production of 94,000 ounces per annum over an initial mine life of 5.3 years; All-in sustaining cost (AISC) of USD819 per ounce, including all taxes; Significant capital expenditure optimisation, which has resulted in an overall reduction from USD132 million to USD110 million; and Improved post tax NPV of USD70 million (at 5% discount rate) and IRR of 20%, using a USD 1,300/oz gold price.

New Mineral Resource for Kapan of 1.775Moz AuEq (Measured & Indicatedbased on the results of 69,000 meters of drilling completed in 2018; and

One lost time injury ("LTI") involving a contractor was reported at Kapan; Financial highlights Revenues in the period amounted to USD31.0 million which is wholly attributable to the five months ownership of Kapan;

A positive EBITDA contribution from Kapan of USD3.2 million for the five-month period, already an improvement on the USD1.6 million achieved in the previous five months under the former owners;

five-month period, already an improvement on the USD1.6 million achieved in the previous five months under the former owners; Improvements across all operational metrics at Kapan already evident, hindered by legacy issues that have been identified since acquisition, and solutions implemented;

On track to reach our targeted run rate of 65 Koz of gold equivalent ounces per year, before the end of 2019 at Kapan, as improvements continue on all workstreams, including: Fleet availability; Grades; Recoveries; Costs; and Alternative ore sourcing.

During the first six months of 2019, the Group generated operating cash flows of USD2.8 million, the positive cash generation mainly represented positive EBITDA contribution from Kapan and favourable working capital movements, partly offset by expenditure on corporate overheads and development costs;

The Group raised USD46.4 million during the period which comprises bank funding to acquire Kapan and other borrowings to fund the Group's activities, together with the equity raise in the period.

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2019 were USD4.9 million; Post Period Highlights Polymetal agreed to exchange its USD10 million of Convertible Notes received as part of original consideration, and a working capital settlement under the SPA for 14,638,020 newly issued ordinary shares representing approximately 3.5% of the enlarged fully diluted share capital of Chaarat post allotment. The New Shares are subject to a twelve month lock-up arrangement and Polymetal has granted a right of ﬁrst refusal e ﬀ ective from the end of the lock-up arrangement for six months in the event of the sale of those New Shares to Chaarat;

lock-up arrangement and Polymetal has granted a right of ﬁrst refusal e ective from the end of the lock-up arrangement for six months in the event of the sale of those New Shares to Chaarat; Reported results of 77 drill holes completed at Tulkubash totalling 12,078 metres of the 2019 planned 20,000 metre drill programme. Drilling to date has been focused on adding Measured and Indicated Resources, with potential for conversion into reserves as part of a year-end Resource and Reserve Update;

year-end Resource and Reserve Update; Secured USD7 million of additional working capital funds via a USD7 million upsizing of the existing USD10 million loan and extension of maturity date to March 2020;

Closed the previously announced 2021 Convertible Bond raise to new subscriptions. Following the most recent subscription of USD0.5 million in July 2019, and the agreement with Polymetal to exchange USD10 million of notes for equity, the total value of the 2021 notes in issue is USD19.7 million;

A further USD2.5 million was drawn from the existing Labro Investments Ltd ("Labro") facility which brings the total amount drawn down to USD6 million, with USD5.5 million to be repaid. Page 1 of 9 Martin Andersson, Executive Chairman of Chaarat, commented: "We continue to make rapid progress towards achieving our goal to become a leading gold producer. This strategy is now broader, as we look to grow our production organically, but also through a disciplined M&A strategy in a region with significant potential. Creating shareholder value remains at the core of this strategy. "We look forward to the second half of the financial year, in which we expect to have bedded down our newly acquired Armenian gold mine, while further advancing our next producing asset, Tulkubash." Enquiries Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited +44 (0)20 7499 2612 Artem Volynets (CEO) info@chaarat.com Numis Securities Limited John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD) +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 James Black (Corporate Broking) SP Angel Ewan Leggat (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 Tavistock Communications Charles Vivian +44 7977297903 Gareth Tredway +44 7785974264 About Chaarat Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A. Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition. Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REPORT Dear Shareholder I am pleased to report on the six-month period in which we became a producer, following the acquisition of the Kapan Gold Mine in Armenia in February. Not only did the transaction allow us to achieve the status of operator, but perhaps more importantly, it allowed us to begin to execute our transformational strategy for Chaarat, namely: to create a leading emerging markets gold producer focused on the FSU region. We are targeting organic growth towards an approximate 500,000oz Au per annum production rate as we bring Tulkubash online and develop Kyzyltash further. Additionally, selective and disciplined mergers and acquisitions using management's broad experience and network will enable the consolidation of a highly fragmented gold mining region with significant potential. Of course, with any acquisition there are legacy issues that can only be identified and dealt with once the asset is within one's control. These types of issues were identified at Kapan and remedial work began immediately with encouraging results. More specifically, management is streamlining both mine planning and maintenance programmes, as well as improving the metallurgical performance of the mill. To redress a temporary shortfall in ore mined due to legacy haul truck constraints, the Company has taken immediate action to obtain the required engine replacements on an expedited basis. During the interim period Chaarat's mining contractor has assisted by increasing its fleet size resulting in increased trucking rates. Additional eﬀorts are also in place to achieve targeted grades, reduce costs, and increase margins, including: A cost reduction program reviewing all major expenditures, identiﬁcation of additional sources of feed to ﬁll the mill, a review of the Mining Methods and Mine Planning, as well as mill improvements. Based on the current work programme, the Company believes the mine will reach its operational targets by the end of the current quarter to end-September, as well as reach our targeted run rate of 65 Koz of gold equivalent ounces per year before the end of 2019. We have also reported a new measured and indicated mineral resource for Kapan of 1.775Moz AuEq, giving us the confidence, based on historical resource to reserve conversion rates at Kapan, that the mine will continue to replace mined reserves and should continue to extend mine-life for several years beyond the current life of the mine. This work programme has the added value of improving the Company's understanding of the ore body and will help to optimize short, medium and long-term operational planning and execution. At Tulkubash in the Kyrgyz Republic, we updated the JORC compliant bankable feasibility study for the oxide gold project during the period. Importantly it included a significant reduction in capital expenditure from USD132 million to USD110 million, while increasing gold reserves by almost 40% year-on-year, an impressive achievement by the project team. In March, we signed a binding term sheet to enter into a Joint Venture withÇiftay, the Turkish mining and mine construction contractor, to collaborate on the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. This partnership has since been secured with a Joint Venture Agreement announced post period end which details the same terms as the initial binding term sheet signed in March, namely the progressive investment of up to USD31.5 million for a 12.5% equity stake in our existing mining projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. As mentioned in the announcement confirming the agreement, Çiftay's investment provides a significant amount of the remaining equity requirement for the Tulkubash project, with the remaining funds expected from senior project debt, with a process launched in June. Discussions with potentially interested funders are progressing as expected with the Company receiving preliminary term sheets. Financial close is targeted for the end of this year or early next year. Post period end we were able to report some promising new drill results from Tulkubash, having completed12,078 metres of the 2019 planned 20,000 metre drill programme, with a focus on adding Measured and Indicated Resources, with potential for conversion into reserves as part of a year-end Resource and Reserve Update. Additionally, the Company has begun drilling on an approximately 3,000 Page 2 of 9 metre programme in the Karator and Ishakuldy areas respectively 1.5 kilometres and 5 kilometres northeast of the current resource limits. This programme is designed to test drill targets identified along strike and to validate the district-scale potential of Tulkubash, another key part of our strategy. At board level, we welcomed Warren Gilman as an independent non-executive director, in March. Warren brings decades of experience and success in the mining sector. At the same time, Martin Wiwen-Nilsson decided to step down from his role as Non-Executive Director of the Company and instead take on a role as Senior Advisor of Chaarat. From a human capital perspective, we continue to strengthen management where required and in June we were pleased to welcome Darin Cooper, with more than 30 years' experience in the metals and mining industry, as Chief Operating Officer. Darin has a proven track record of increasing performance across a range of mining operations and his expertise will be immensely valuable. Robert Benbow, previous Chief Operating Officer of Chaarat, will continue to serve on the Board of the Company as an Non-Executive Director and will remain the Chair of the Technical Committee. From a financing perspective we recently announced the injection of USD9.5 million of additional working capital funds. The Company has agreed a new maturity date for the US10 million loan agreement (the "Loan"), announced on 15 November 2018, to 31 March 2020. The loan was also increased by USD7 million to a total size of USD17 million. In addition, Chaarat has drawn a further USD2.5 million from Labro Investments for additional working capital. I am confident in the Group's ability to raise additional funds as demonstrated by the Group's established track record in historical fund raisings and refinancing events. Considering this positive loan fundraising, we decided to close the previously announced 2021 Convertible Bond raise to new subscriptions. Following the most recent subscription of USD0.5 million in July 2019, and the agreement with Polymetal to exchange USD10 million of notes for equity, the total value of the 2021 notes in issue is USD19.7 million. It would be remiss of me not to make mention of the strong gold price that currently prevails in world markets. While it is of course beneficial to our operations, we remain focused on efficient cost control and disciplined M&A, to ensure that we are sustainable through the cycle. With highest regards, Artem Volynets Financial review Income statement Revenues in the period amounted to USD31.0 million, compared with nil in the corresponding period in 2018. This represented sales of concentrate at Kapan for the five-month period following acquisition by the Group from 31 January to 30 June. During this period, Kapan sold 4,025dmt of copper concentrate and 5,283dmt of zinc concentrate, containing a combined 23,327 ounces Au Eq. The operating loss for the Group during the period was USD7.5 million. This included a positive EBITDA contribution from Kapan of USD3.2 million, offset by depreciation and amortisation as well as corporate and overhead costs of USD6.5 million at head office and in the Kyrgyz Republic to fund the ongoing development of the Group. The increased operating loss of USD7.5 million compared with USD3.7 million in the first half of 2018 resulted mainly from the higher level of corporate and development activity in the Group. Finance costs were USD4.9 million compared with USD1.4 million in the first half of 2018. This resulted from additional funding taken out both in the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019 to finance the Group's activities, including the bank loans for the acquisition of Kapan. Consequently, the Group made a loss in the period of USD12.3 million compared with USD5.1 million in the first half of 2018. Balance sheet The Group's balance sheet at 30 June 2019 includes the consolidation of Kapan following its acquisition on 30 January 2019. Kapan's assets and liabilities have been consolidated under the acquisition accounting method using provisional fair values at 31 January 2019. Non-current assets increased from USD48.7 million at 31 December 2018 to USD94.5 million at 30 June 2019. The increase was mainly due to inclusion of property, plant and equipment at Kapan and a deferred tax asset on acquisition fair value adjustments which will be amortised over the life of the Kapan operation. Additionally, exploration and evaluation costs of USD3.0 million were capitalised in the period relating to the asset in the Kyrgyz Republic. Current assets of USD34.1 million at 30 June 2019 compared with USD6.4 million at 31 December 2018. The increase mainly related to the inclusion of inventories (both spare parts and concentrate stocks) and receivables at Kapan. Current assets at 30 June 2019 included cash and cash equivalents of USD4.9 million. Total liabilities at 30 June 2019 were USD112.1 million compared with USD31.4 million at 31 December 2019. This was mainly due to an increase in borrowings of USD57.1 million, mainly due to the third-party bank funding and convertible loan notes issued directly to the seller (since converted into equity) totalling USD50.0 million to fund the acquisition of Kapan, as well as additional borrowings to fund the Group's corporate and development activities. The movement in borrowings is set out in more detail in Note 2. In addition, there is a rehabilitation provision of USD13.1 million relating to Kapan following its acquisition and consolidation. Total equity was USD16.5 million at 30 June 2019 compared with USD23.6 million at 31 December 2018, mainly reflecting the loss for the period. On 1 May 2019, the group closed a placing having raised gross proceeds of approximately USD2.71 million from the issue of 6,927,563 ordinary shares of USD0.01 each. Cash flow During the first six months of 2019, the Group generated operating cash flows of USD2.8 million, compared with operating cash flow consumed of USD3.2 million in the first six months of 2018. The positive cash generation mainly represented positive EBITDA contribution from Kapan and favourable working capital movements, partly offset by expenditure on corporate overheads and development costs. Net cash used in investing activities in the period was USD40.4 million, compared with USD5.2 million in the corresponding period for 2018. This mainly reflected the payment for the acquisition of Kapan together with capitalised exploration and development spend in the Kyrgyz Republic. Cash flow from financing activities in the period amounted to USD45.2 million, compared with USD7.0 million in the first half of 2018. This mainly related to the bank funding to acquire Kapan and other borrowings to fund the Group's activities as explained in the balance sheet section above, together with the equity raise in the period. Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2019 were USD4.9 million compared with USD3.7 million at the start of the year. Further details of the Group's status as a going concern and expected future financing plans are set out below in note 1 to the interim financial statements. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement For the six months ended 30 June 2019 6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 Revenue 30,956 - Cost of Sales (27,968) - Gross profit 2,988 - General, administrative and selling expenses (10,495) (3,702) Page 3 of 9 Other operating income - 5 Operating loss (7,507) (3,697) Finance costs (4,921) (1,407) Loss before tax for the year, attributable to equity (12,428) (5,104) shareholders of the parent Income tax credit 81 - Loss after tax for the year, attributable to equity (12,347) (5,104) shareholders of the parent Loss per share (basic and diluted) - US$ cents (3.06) (1.38) Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2019 6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 Loss for the year, attributable to equity shareholders of US$'000 US$'000 (12,347) (5,104) the parent Other comprehensive income: Items which have been reclassified to profit and loss Exchange differences on translating foreign - (74) operations liquidated during the year Items which may subsequently be reclassified to profit and loss 1,108 - Exchange differences on translating foreign operations and investments Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 1,108 (74) Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable (11,239) (5,178) to equity shareholders of the parent Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet As at 30 June 2019 As at As at 31 30 June December 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Note US$'000 US$'000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation costs 46,571 43,527 Other Intangible assets 1,226 54 Property, plant and equipment 36,361 5,094 Prepayments 213 - Other receivables 590 - Deferred tax asset 9,541 - Total non - current assets 94,502 48,675 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,905 1,168 Inventories 13,721 - Trade and other receivables 15,308 190 Prepayments 209 5,000 Total current assets 34,143 6,358 Total assets 128,645 55,033 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to shareholders Share capital 4,020 3,951 Share premium 154,780 152,063 Share warrant reserve 1,352 1,352 Convertible loan note reserve 3,542 2,360 Page 4 of 9 Merger reserves 10,885 10,885 Share option reserve 1,567 1,414 Translation reserve (14,290) (15,398) Accumulated losses (145,331) (132,984) Total equity 16,525 23,643 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 2 4,629 - Provision for rehabilitation 13,059 - Trade and other payables 590 - Convertible loan note 2 27,492 16,303 Total non-current liabilities 45,770 16,303 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 14,879 4,924 Other provisions 124 - Current borrowings 2 51,347 10,163 Total current liabilities 66,350 15,087 Total liabilities 112,120 31,390 Total liabilities and equity 128,645 55,033 Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 Share Share Share Convertible Merger Share Shares Translation Accumulated June 2019 warrant loan note option to be Total Capital Premium reserve reserve Reserve Reserve issued Reserve losses US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 As at 31 December 2018 3,951 152,063 1,352 2,360 10,885 1,414 - (15,398) (132,984) 23,643 (Audited) Loss for the six months - - - - - - - - (12,347) (12,347) ended 30 June 2019 Currency translation - - - - - - - 1,108 - 1,108 Total comprehensive - - - - - - - 1,108 (12,347) (11,239) income for the year Share options expense - - - - - 153 - - - 153 Issuance of shares for cash 69 2,717 - - - - - - - 2,786 Equity element of convertible - - - 1,182 - - - - - 1,182 loan note As at 30 June 2019 4,020 154,780 1,352 3,542 10,885 1,567 - (14,290) (145,331) 16,525 Share Share Share Convertible Merger Share Shares Translation Accumulated warrant loan note option to be Total Capital Premium reserve reserve Reserve Reserve issued Reserve losses US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 As at 31 December 2017 3,569 138,184 1,352 867 10,885 2,912 1,926 (15,472) (118,952) 25,271 (Audited) Loss for the year - - - - - - - - (17,042) (17,042) Previously recognised - - - - - - - 74 - 74 translation losses for liquidated subsidiary Total comprehensive - - - - - - - 74 (17,042) (16,968) income for the year Share options lapsed - - - - - (1,857) - - 1,857 - Share options expense - - - - - 377 - - - 377 Share options exercised 2 63 - - - (18) - - - 47 Issuance of shares 145 4,738 - - - - (1,926) - - 2,957 Conversion of loan notes 230 8,858 - (1,153) - - - - 1,153 9,088 Equity element of convertible - - - 2,646 - - - - - 2,646 loan note Issuance of shares for a fee 5 220 - - - - - - - 225 As at 31 December 2018 3,951 152,063 1,352 2,360 10,885 1,414 - (15,398) (132,984) 23,643 Page 5 of 9 This is an excerpt of the original content. 