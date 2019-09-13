Log in
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD

(CGH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/12 11:35:09 am
27.7 GBp   +2.59%
Chaarat Gold : Interim statement for six months to 30 June 2019

09/13/2019 | 02:37am EDT

RNS Number : 1976M

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

13 September 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or "the Company")

Interim Statement For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (AIM: CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Central Asia and the Former Soviet Union ("FSU"), today publishes its unaudited results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019.

Corporate and development highlights

  • Completion of the acquisition of Kapan Mining and Processing Company CJSC ("Kapan") from PMTL Holding Ltd "(PMTL"), a subsidiary of Polymetal International Plc, on 30 January, adding a producing gold mine to the Company's portfolio;
  • Re-admissionto trading on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange plc of the Company's entire issued share capital, on 4 February, following completion of the Kapan acquisition;
  • Signed a binding term sheet and agreement post period end - entering into a Joint Venture with Çiftayİnsaat Tahhüt ve Ticaret A.S.

("Çiftay"), the Turkish mining and mine construction contractor, to collaborate on the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. Çiftay will progressively invest up to USD31.5 million for a 12.5% equity stake in Chaarat's existing mining projects in the Kyrgyz Republic;

  • Total new funds raised of approximately USD2.86 million, USD2.3 million from the issue of 6,927,563 new ordinary shares via a private placement and USD0.6 million from the issue of convertible bonds;
  • Appointment of Warren Gilman to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 21 March 2019; and
  • Appointment of Darin Cooper, with more than 30 years' experience in the metals and mining industry,as Chief Operating Ocer, effective 1 June 2019.

Operating and project highlights

  • Update of the JORC compliant bankable feasibility study for Tulkubash Oxide Gold Project ("Tulkubash") in the Kyrgyz Republic, released:
    • Initial reserve base of 22.2Mt ore grading 0.92g/t Au, containing 658koz ounces of gold, an increase of 39%;
    • Average gold production of 94,000 ounces per annum over an initial mine life of 5.3 years;
    • All-insustaining cost (AISC) of USD819 per ounce, including all taxes;
    • Significant capital expenditure optimisation, which has resulted in an overall reduction from USD132 million to USD110 million; and
    • Improved post tax NPV of USD70 million (at 5% discount rate) and IRR of 20%, using a USD 1,300/oz gold price.
  • New Mineral Resource for Kapan of 1.775Moz AuEq (Measured & Indicatedbased on the results of 69,000 meters of drilling completed in 2018; and
  • One lost time injury ("LTI") involving a contractor was reported at Kapan;

Financial highlights

  • Revenues in the period amounted to USD31.0 million which is wholly attributable to the five months ownership of Kapan;
  • A positive EBITDA contribution from Kapan of USD3.2 million for the five-month period, already an improvement on the USD1.6 million achieved in the previous five months under the former owners;
  • Improvements across all operational metrics at Kapan already evident, hindered by legacy issues that have been identified since acquisition, and solutions implemented;
  • On track to reach our targeted run rate of 65 Koz of gold equivalent ounces per year, before the end of 2019 at Kapan, as improvements continue on all workstreams, including:
    • Fleet availability;
    • Grades;
    • Recoveries;
    • Costs; and
    • Alternative ore sourcing.
  • During the first six months of 2019, the Group generated operating cash flows of USD2.8 million, the positive cash generation mainly represented positive EBITDA contribution from Kapan and favourable working capital movements, partly offset by expenditure on corporate overheads and development costs;
  • The Group raised USD46.4 million during the period which comprises bank funding to acquire Kapan and other borrowings to fund the Group's activities, together with the equity raise in the period.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2019 were USD4.9 million;

Post Period Highlights

  • Polymetal agreed to exchange its USD10 million of Convertible Notes received as part of original consideration, and a working capital settlement under the SPA for 14,638,020 newly issued ordinary shares representing approximately 3.5% of the enlarged fully diluted share capital of Chaarat post allotment. The New Shares are subject to a twelve month lock-up arrangement and Polymetal has granted a right of ﬁrst refusal eective from the end of the lock-up arrangement for six months in the event of the sale of those New Shares to Chaarat;
  • Reported results of 77 drill holes completed at Tulkubash totalling 12,078 metres of the 2019 planned 20,000 metre drill programme. Drilling to date has been focused on adding Measured and Indicated Resources, with potential for conversion into reserves as part of a year-end Resource and Reserve Update;
  • Secured USD7 million of additional working capital funds via a USD7 million upsizing of the existing USD10 million loan and extension of maturity date to March 2020;
  • Closed the previously announced 2021 Convertible Bond raise to new subscriptions. Following the most recent subscription of USD0.5 million in July 2019, and the agreement with Polymetal to exchange USD10 million of notes for equity, the total value of the 2021 notes in issue is USD19.7 million;
  • A further USD2.5 million was drawn from the existing Labro Investments Ltd ("Labro") facility which brings the total amount drawn down to USD6 million, with USD5.5 million to be repaid.

Page 1 of 9

Martin Andersson, Executive Chairman of Chaarat, commented: "We continue to make rapid progress towards achieving our goal to become a leading gold producer. This strategy is now broader, as we look to grow our production organically, but also through a disciplined M&A strategy in a region with significant potential. Creating shareholder value remains at the core of this strategy.

"We look forward to the second half of the financial year, in which we expect to have bedded down our newly acquired Armenian gold mine, while further advancing our next producing asset, Tulkubash."

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

+44 (0)20 7499 2612

Artem Volynets (CEO)

info@chaarat.com

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

James Black (Corporate Broking)

SP Angel

Ewan Leggat (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Tavistock Communications

Charles Vivian

+44 7977297903

Gareth Tredway

+44 7785974264

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available

at www.chaarat.com.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REPORT

Dear Shareholder

I am pleased to report on the six-month period in which we became a producer, following the acquisition of the Kapan Gold Mine in Armenia in February.

Not only did the transaction allow us to achieve the status of operator, but perhaps more importantly, it allowed us to begin to execute our transformational strategy for Chaarat, namely: to create a leading emerging markets gold producer focused on the FSU region.

We are targeting organic growth towards an approximate 500,000oz Au per annum production rate as we bring Tulkubash online and develop Kyzyltash further. Additionally, selective and disciplined mergers and acquisitions using management's broad experience and network will enable the consolidation of a highly fragmented gold mining region with significant potential.

Of course, with any acquisition there are legacy issues that can only be identified and dealt with once the asset is within one's control. These types of issues were identified at Kapan and remedial work began immediately with encouraging results. More specifically, management is streamlining both mine planning and maintenance programmes, as well as improving the metallurgical performance of the mill. To redress a temporary shortfall in ore mined due to legacy haul truck constraints, the Company has taken immediate action to obtain the required engine replacements on an expedited basis. During the interim period Chaarat's mining contractor has assisted by increasing its fleet size resulting in increased trucking rates.

Additional eorts are also in place to achieve targeted grades, reduce costs, and increase margins, including: A cost reduction program reviewing all major expenditures, identiﬁcation of additional sources of feed to ﬁll the mill, a review of the Mining Methods and Mine Planning, as well as mill improvements. Based on the current work programme, the Company believes the mine will reach its operational targets by the end of the current quarter to end-September, as well as reach our targeted run rate of 65 Koz of gold equivalent ounces per year before the end of 2019.

We have also reported a new measured and indicated mineral resource for Kapan of 1.775Moz AuEq, giving us the confidence, based on historical resource to reserve conversion rates at Kapan, that the mine will continue to replace mined reserves and should continue to extend mine-life for several years beyond the current life of the mine.

This work programme has the added value of improving the Company's understanding of the ore body and will help to optimize short, medium and long-term operational planning and execution.

At Tulkubash in the Kyrgyz Republic, we updated the JORC compliant bankable feasibility study for the oxide gold project during the period. Importantly it included a significant reduction in capital expenditure from USD132 million to USD110 million, while increasing gold reserves by almost 40% year-on-year, an impressive achievement by the project team.

In March, we signed a binding term sheet to enter into a Joint Venture withÇiftay, the Turkish mining and mine construction contractor, to collaborate on the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.

This partnership has since been secured with a Joint Venture Agreement announced post period end which details the same terms as the initial binding term sheet signed in March, namely the progressive investment of up to USD31.5 million for a 12.5% equity stake in our existing mining projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.

As mentioned in the announcement confirming the agreement, Çiftay's investment provides a significant amount of the remaining equity requirement for the Tulkubash project, with the remaining funds expected from senior project debt, with a process launched in June. Discussions with potentially interested funders are progressing as expected with the Company receiving preliminary term sheets. Financial close is targeted for the end of this year or early next year.

Post period end we were able to report some promising new drill results from Tulkubash, having completed12,078 metres of the 2019 planned 20,000 metre drill programme, with a focus on adding Measured and Indicated Resources, with potential for conversion into reserves as part of a year-end Resource and Reserve Update. Additionally, the Company has begun drilling on an approximately 3,000

Page 2 of 9

metre programme in the Karator and Ishakuldy areas respectively 1.5 kilometres and 5 kilometres northeast of the current resource limits. This programme is designed to test drill targets identified along strike and to validate the district-scale potential of Tulkubash, another key part of our strategy.

At board level, we welcomed Warren Gilman as an independent non-executive director, in March. Warren brings decades of experience and success in the mining sector. At the same time, Martin Wiwen-Nilsson decided to step down from his role as Non-Executive Director of the Company and instead take on a role as Senior Advisor of Chaarat.

From a human capital perspective, we continue to strengthen management where required and in June we were pleased to welcome Darin Cooper, with more than 30 years' experience in the metals and mining industry, as Chief Operating Officer. Darin has a proven track record of increasing performance across a range of mining operations and his expertise will be immensely valuable. Robert Benbow, previous Chief Operating Officer of Chaarat, will continue to serve on the Board of the Company as an Non-Executive Director and will remain the Chair of the Technical Committee.

From a financing perspective we recently announced the injection of USD9.5 million of additional working capital funds. The Company has agreed a new maturity date for the US10 million loan agreement (the "Loan"), announced on 15 November 2018, to 31 March 2020. The loan was also increased by USD7 million to a total size of USD17 million. In addition, Chaarat has drawn a further USD2.5 million from Labro Investments for additional working capital. I am confident in the Group's ability to raise additional funds as demonstrated by the Group's established track record in historical fund raisings and refinancing events.

Considering this positive loan fundraising, we decided to close the previously announced 2021 Convertible Bond raise to new subscriptions. Following the most recent subscription of USD0.5 million in July 2019, and the agreement with Polymetal to exchange USD10 million of notes for equity, the total value of the 2021 notes in issue is USD19.7 million.

It would be remiss of me not to make mention of the strong gold price that currently prevails in world markets. While it is of course beneficial to our operations, we remain focused on efficient cost control and disciplined M&A, to ensure that we are sustainable through the cycle.

With highest regards, Artem Volynets

Financial review

Income statement

Revenues in the period amounted to USD31.0 million, compared with nil in the corresponding period in 2018. This represented sales of concentrate at Kapan for the five-month period following acquisition by the Group from 31 January to 30 June. During this period, Kapan sold 4,025dmt of copper concentrate and 5,283dmt of zinc concentrate, containing a combined 23,327 ounces Au Eq.

The operating loss for the Group during the period was USD7.5 million. This included a positive EBITDA contribution from Kapan of USD3.2 million, offset by depreciation and amortisation as well as corporate and overhead costs of USD6.5 million at head office and in the Kyrgyz Republic to fund the ongoing development of the Group. The increased operating loss of USD7.5 million compared with USD3.7 million in the first half of 2018 resulted mainly from the higher level of corporate and development activity in the Group.

Finance costs were USD4.9 million compared with USD1.4 million in the first half of 2018. This resulted from additional funding taken out both in the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019 to finance the Group's activities, including the bank loans for the acquisition of Kapan.

Consequently, the Group made a loss in the period of USD12.3 million compared with USD5.1 million in the first half of 2018.

Balance sheet

The Group's balance sheet at 30 June 2019 includes the consolidation of Kapan following its acquisition on 30 January 2019. Kapan's assets and liabilities have been consolidated under the acquisition accounting method using provisional fair values at 31 January 2019.

Non-current assets increased from USD48.7 million at 31 December 2018 to USD94.5 million at 30 June 2019. The increase was mainly due to inclusion of property, plant and equipment at Kapan and a deferred tax asset on acquisition fair value adjustments which will be amortised over the life of the Kapan operation. Additionally, exploration and evaluation costs of USD3.0 million were capitalised in the period relating to the asset in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Current assets of USD34.1 million at 30 June 2019 compared with USD6.4 million at 31 December 2018. The increase mainly related to the inclusion of inventories (both spare parts and concentrate stocks) and receivables at Kapan. Current assets at 30 June 2019 included cash and cash equivalents of USD4.9 million.

Total liabilities at 30 June 2019 were USD112.1 million compared with USD31.4 million at 31 December 2019. This was mainly due to an increase in borrowings of USD57.1 million, mainly due to the third-party bank funding and convertible loan notes issued directly to the seller (since converted into equity) totalling USD50.0 million to fund the acquisition of Kapan, as well as additional borrowings to fund the Group's corporate and development activities. The movement in borrowings is set out in more detail in Note 2. In addition, there is a rehabilitation provision of USD13.1 million relating to Kapan following its acquisition and consolidation.

Total equity was USD16.5 million at 30 June 2019 compared with USD23.6 million at 31 December 2018, mainly reflecting the loss for the period. On 1 May 2019, the group closed a placing having raised gross proceeds of approximately USD2.71 million from the issue of 6,927,563 ordinary shares of USD0.01 each.

Cash flow

During the first six months of 2019, the Group generated operating cash flows of USD2.8 million, compared with operating cash flow consumed of USD3.2 million in the first six months of 2018. The positive cash generation mainly represented positive EBITDA contribution from Kapan and favourable working capital movements, partly offset by expenditure on corporate overheads and development costs.

Net cash used in investing activities in the period was USD40.4 million, compared with USD5.2 million in the corresponding period for 2018. This mainly reflected the payment for the acquisition of Kapan together with capitalised exploration and development spend in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Cash flow from financing activities in the period amounted to USD45.2 million, compared with USD7.0 million in the first half of 2018. This mainly related to the bank funding to acquire Kapan and other borrowings to fund the Group's activities as explained in the balance sheet section above, together with the equity raise in the period.

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2019 were USD4.9 million compared with USD3.7 million at the start of the year.

Further details of the Group's status as a going concern and expected future financing plans are set out below in note 1 to the interim financial statements.

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

6 months

6 months

ended

ended

30 June

30 June 2019

2018

US$'000

US$'000

Revenue

30,956

-

Cost of Sales

(27,968)

-

Gross profit

2,988

-

General, administrative and selling expenses

(10,495)

(3,702)

Page 3 of 9

Other operating income

-

5

Operating loss

(7,507)

(3,697)

Finance costs

(4,921)

(1,407)

Loss before tax for the year, attributable to equity

(12,428)

(5,104)

shareholders of the parent

Income tax credit

81

-

Loss after tax for the year, attributable to equity

(12,347)

(5,104)

shareholders of the parent

Loss per share (basic and diluted) - US$ cents

(3.06)

(1.38)

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

6 months

6 months

ended

ended

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

Loss for the year, attributable to equity shareholders of

US$'000

US$'000

(12,347)

(5,104)

the parent

Other comprehensive income:

Items which have been reclassified to profit and loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign

-

(74)

operations liquidated during the year

Items which may subsequently be reclassified to profit

and loss

1,108

-

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

and investments

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

1,108

(74)

Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable

(11,239)

(5,178)

to equity shareholders of the parent

Unaudited Consolidated Balance

Sheet

As at 30 June 2019

As at

As at

31

30 June

December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Note

US$'000

US$'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation costs

46,571

43,527

Other Intangible assets

1,226

54

Property, plant and equipment

36,361

5,094

Prepayments

213

-

Other receivables

590

-

Deferred tax asset

9,541

-

Total non - current assets

94,502

48,675

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4,905

1,168

Inventories

13,721

-

Trade and other receivables

15,308

190

Prepayments

209

5,000

Total current assets

34,143

6,358

Total assets

128,645

55,033

Equity and liabilities

  • Equity attributable to shareholders

Share capital

4,020

3,951

Share premium

154,780

152,063

Share warrant reserve

1,352

1,352

Convertible loan note reserve

3,542

2,360

Page 4 of 9

Merger reserves

10,885

10,885

Share option reserve

1,567

1,414

Translation reserve

(14,290)

(15,398)

Accumulated losses

(145,331)

(132,984)

Total equity

16,525

23,643

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Non-current borrowings

2

4,629

-

Provision for rehabilitation

13,059

-

Trade and other payables

590

-

Convertible loan note

2

27,492

16,303

Total non-current liabilities

45,770

16,303

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

14,879

4,924

Other provisions

124

-

Current borrowings

2

51,347

10,163

Total current liabilities

66,350

15,087

Total liabilities

112,120

31,390

Total liabilities and equity

128,645

55,033

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30

Share

Share

Share

Convertible

Merger

Share

Shares

Translation

Accumulated

June 2019

warrant

loan note

option

to be

Total

Capital

Premium

reserve

reserve

Reserve

Reserve

issued

Reserve

losses

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

As at 31 December 2018

3,951

152,063

1,352

2,360

10,885

1,414

-

(15,398)

(132,984)

23,643

(Audited)

Loss for the six months

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(12,347)

(12,347)

ended 30 June 2019

Currency translation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,108

-

1,108

Total comprehensive

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,108

(12,347)

(11,239)

income for the year

Share options expense

-

-

-

-

-

153

-

-

-

153

Issuance of shares for cash

69

2,717

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,786

Equity element of convertible

-

-

-

1,182

-

-

-

-

-

1,182

loan note

As at 30 June 2019

4,020

154,780

1,352

3,542

10,885

1,567

-

(14,290)

(145,331)

16,525

Share

Share

Share

Convertible

Merger

Share

Shares

Translation

Accumulated

warrant

loan note

option

to be

Total

Capital

Premium

reserve

reserve

Reserve

Reserve

issued

Reserve

losses

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

As at 31 December 2017

3,569

138,184

1,352

867

10,885

2,912

1,926

(15,472)

(118,952)

25,271

(Audited)

Loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(17,042)

(17,042)

Previously recognised

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

74

-

74

translation losses for

liquidated subsidiary

Total comprehensive

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

74

(17,042)

(16,968)

income for the year

Share options lapsed

-

-

-

-

-

(1,857)

-

-

1,857

-

Share options expense

-

-

-

-

-

377

-

-

-

377

Share options exercised

2

63

-

-

-

(18)

-

-

-

47

Issuance of shares

145

4,738

-

-

-

-

(1,926)

-

-

2,957

Conversion of loan notes

230

8,858

-

(1,153)

-

-

-

-

1,153

9,088

Equity element of convertible

-

-

-

2,646

-

-

-

-

-

2,646

loan note

Issuance of shares for a fee

5

220

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

225

As at 31 December 2018

3,951

152,063

1,352

2,360

10,885

1,414

-

(15,398)

(132,984)

23,643

Page 5 of 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:36:09 UTC
