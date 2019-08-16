Chaarat Gold : Issuance of shares in Company

RNS Number : 2420J

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

16 August 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Issuance of shares in Company

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, announces that it has issued 14,638,020 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each ("New Ordinary Shares") to PTML Holdings Limited in completion of the exchange announced on 30 July 2019 (RNS number 1569H).

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and it is expected that admission will become eﬀective and trading of the New Ordinary Shares will commence on or around 8:00am (London time) on 21 August 2019.

Following the admission of the New Ordinary Shares the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 418,229,154 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. This ﬁgure may be used by shareholders of the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Sourcebook.

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

