CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD

(CGH)
09/19 11:35:12 am
32.2 GBp   +2.55%
02:19aCHAARAT GOLD : Issuance of shares in Company
PU
02:19aCHAARAT GOLD : Grant of share awards & options & Issue of Equity
PU
09/18CHAARAT GOLD : Holding in Company
PU
Chaarat Gold : Issuance of shares in Company

09/20/2019 | 02:19am EDT

RNS Number : 0816N

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

20 September 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Issuance of shares in Company, holding in Company and grant of waiver

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, announces that it has issued 1,557,303 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each ("New Ordinary Shares"). These comprise:

  • 875,314 New Ordinary Shares issued to Labro Investments Limited ("Labro") pursuant to a guarantee fee agreement announced by the Company on 11 September 2019 (RNS number 8933L);
  • 401,989 New Ordinary Shares issued to Labro pursuant to drawdowns made by the Company on 23 May 2019, 22 June 2019 and 8 August 2019 on a committed revolving term loan facility with Labro announced by the Company on 14 December 2018 (RNS number 5046K); and
  • 280,000 New Ordinary Shares issued to satisfy the Company's obligations under the Company's 2017 incentive plan to a former director on the exercise by that director of previously vested options.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 1,557,303 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and it is expected that admission will become eective and trading of the New Ordinary Shares will commence on or around 8:00am (London time) on 25 September 2019.

Following the admission of the New Ordinary Shares described above, and the other ordinary shares issuance announced by the Company today:

  • the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 441,371,565 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. This ﬁgure may be used by shareholders of the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Sourcebook; and
  • Labro will hold 142,118,231 ordinary shares of $0.01 each, representing 32.2% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Martin Andersson (the executive chairman of Chaarat) is directly beneficially interested in the majority of the shares in Labro. The shares issued to Labro do not fall under the waiver announced by the Company on 8 July 2019 (RNS number 7159E) and as explained below a separate waiver has been granted by the Board.

On 18 September 2019 the Board (excluding Martin Andersson) exercised its discretion to waive the requirement for a mandatory oer for the Company by Labro, to allow Labro to receive 875,314 new ordinary shares in the Company in respect of the loan guarantee fee agreement announced by the Company on 11 September 2019.

Investors will recall that as at 18 September 2019, Labro held:

  • 140,840,928 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 33.68 per cent of Chaarat's issued share capital;
  • 21,367,521 warrants to subscribe for Ordinary Shares (the " Labro Warrants"); and
  • Convertible Loan Notes for US$1,000,000 (the "Loan Notes").

There is a provision in the Company's Articles of Association (the " Articles") (Article 19) which states that the Board has the right to require any holder of more than 20% of the Ordinary Shares to make a mandatory oer to all the Company's shareholders to acquire their Ordinary Shares if they acquire an additional interest in any Ordinary Shares. The Board has previously exercised its discretion to waive the requirement for a mandatory oer when Labro (which holds more than 20% of the Ordinary Shares) has acquired additional Ordinary Shares.

The Board previously exercised the same discretion on 5 July 2019 for the acquisition of up to 4,000,000 Ordinary Shares by Labro in the market which expires on 4 October 2019.

If the maximum number of Ordinary Shares permitted to be issued pursuant to the Labro guarantee agreement are issued in accordance with the Waiver (and assuming no issue of Ordinary Shares during such period by the Company, including on exercise of existing warrants or options issued by the Company or on conversion of any convertible loan notes issued by the Company), Labro would, following the issues of Ordinary Shares announced today, hold 142,118,231 Ordinary Shares representing 32.2% of the issued share capital. If all Labro Warrants were exercised, all Loan Notes were converted (but no Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the terms of the Loan Agreement and no other warrants or options issued to subscribe for Ordinary Shares issued by the Company were exercised, no other convertible loan notes issued by the Company were converted and no other Ordinary Shares were issued), Labro would hold 165,597,236 Ordinary Shares representing 37.52 per cent. of the resulting enlarged share capital.

The Company is grateful to Labro and its shareholders for their continued support.

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings

+44

(0)20 7499 2612

Limited

Artem Volynets (CEO)

info@chaarat.com

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)+44

(0) 20 7260 1000

James

Black

(Corporate

Broking)

SP Angel

+44

(0) 20 3470 0470

Ewan Leggat (Joint Broker)

Tavistock

Charles Vivian

+44

(0)20 7920 3150

Gareth Tredway

chaarat@tavistock.co.uk

Barney Hayward

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

Disclaimer

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 06:16:06 UTC
