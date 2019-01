Chaarat Gold : Kapan Acquisition - update on transaction status

RNS Number : 1968N Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd 16 January 2019

16 January 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Kapan Acquisition - further update on transaction status

Further to the Company's announcement of 31 December 2018, Chaarat confirms that it and its subsidiary Chaarat Gold International Limited ("CGIL") have now extended the anticipated closing date for the acquisition of Kapan Mining and Processing Company CJSC ("Kapan") from 15 January 2019 to 31 January 2019 with Kapan's vendor, PTML Holding Ltd ("Polymetal"), a subsidiary of Polymetal International Plc. The extension has arisen as a result of the extended winter holiday season in Armenia and Russia.

In addition, as per customary closing mechanics, it has been agreed that CGIL will grant a pledge over the shares it has acquired in Kapan in favour of Polymetal, pending receipt by Polymetal of the US$40 million cash payment, whereupon the pledge will be released. If payment is not completed within 10 business days from the date of completion, Polymetal has the right to require the transaction to be unwound, in which case the termination fee shall be payable as disclosed in the Re-Admission Document.

The transaction is otherwise progressing as planned and is expected to remain in all material respects as previously described.

Enquiries

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold is an exploration and development company operating in the Kyrgyz Republic with a large, high grade resource - the Chaarat Gold Project. The Company's key objective is to become a low-cost gold producer generating significant production from the development of the Chaarat Gold Project.

On 30 October 2018, Chaarat announced that it had entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire the Kapan mine in Armenia from Polymetal, for a consideration of US$55 million, subject to adjustments (the "Kapan Acquisition"). On 14 December 2018, the Company issued the Readmission Document relating to the Kapan Acquisition.

Chaarat is engaged in an active community engagement programme to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits in the Kyrgyz Republic by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards.

Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

