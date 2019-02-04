Chaarat Gold : Re-admission to trading on AIM

RNS Number : 9505O Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd 04 February 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Re-admission to trading on AIM

Further to the Company's announcement on 1 February 2019, Chaarat is pleased to conﬁrm the expected Re-admission to trading this morning on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange plc of its entire issued share capital.

The Company has 395,167,015 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue and, based on the last mid-price of its Ordinary Shares prior to suspension of trading on AIM, of 27.15p per Ordinary Share, has a market capitalisation of approximately £107.3 million.

Dealings are expected to re-commence at 08.00 this morning under the ticker "CGH".

Martin Andersson, Executive Chairman of Chaarat, said: "We are very pleased to bring a new Chaarat back to the AIM market. Since the suspension of our shares in April 2018, the Company has been transformed with a strengthened Board and Management and the completion of our ﬁrst M&A deal. We look forward to updating the market as we further pursue our ambitious plans in our target regions."

Further information about the Company, including its AIM Re-Admission Document published on 14 December 2018, can be viewed at its website www.chaarat.com.

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited +44 (0)20 7499 2612 Martin Andersson (Executive Chairman) Artem Volynets (CEO) info@chaarat.com Numis Securities Limited John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD) +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 James Black (Corporate Broking) Powerscourt Conal Walsh +44 (0)20 7250 1446 Matthew Attwood chaarat@powerscourt-group.com Isabelle Saber About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold is an exploration and development company with a large, high grade resource - the Chaarat Gold Project. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

On 30 January 2019 Chaarat announced that it had completed the acquisition of the Kapan mine in Armenia from Polymetal, for a consideration of US$55 million (the "Kapan Acquisition"). On 14 December 2018, the Company issued the Readmission Document relating to the Kapan Acquisition.

Chaarat is engaged in an active community engagement programme to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards.

Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

