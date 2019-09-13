Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd    CGH   VGG203461055

CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD

(CGH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/12 11:35:09 am
27.7 GBp   +2.59%
02:37aCHAARAT GOLD : completes joint venture with Çiftay
PU
02:37aCHAARAT GOLD : Interim statement for six months to 30 June 2019
PU
09/11CHAARAT GOLD : Funding Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chaarat Gold : completes joint venture with Çiftay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 02:37am EDT

RNS Number : 2016M

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

13 September 2019

13 September 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Chaarat completes joint venture with Çiftay İnsaat Tahhüt ve Ticaret A.S

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Central Asia and the Former Soviet Union ("FSU"), is pleased to announce the conclusion and signing on 11 September 2019 of a Joint Venture Agreement with Çiftay İnsaat Tahhüt ve Ticaret A.S ("Çiftay"), the Turkish mining and mine construction contractor. This follows the announcement on 18 March 2019 that Chaarat had signed a binding term sheet to enter into a Joint Venture with Çiftay to collaborate on the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under the agreement, based on an agreed valuation of US$252 million (post money) for Tulkubash and Kyzyltash, Chaarat's mining projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, Çiftay will progressively invest up to US$31.5 million in cash for a corresponding 12.5% equity stake in these two project assets.

Çiftay's investment provides the remaining equity for the Tulkubash project. Chaarat has launched a process to raise senior project ﬁnance debt in June. The Company has received positive interest in the form of a preliminary term sheet to provide debt funding on acceptable and market terms and is working to ﬁnalise the project ﬁnancing by the end of 2019 or early 2020. The term sheet indicates sucient funds to ﬁnance, alongside the Çiftay investment, the US$110m capital requirement to construct the Tulkubash project.

Construction continues at Tulkubash and the ﬁrst gold production is on track for late 2021. Chaarat is proceeding with detailed engineering and has finalized several project components for immediate construction readiness. This comprises:

  • Initial earthworks equipment mobilized to the mine site;
  • Advance temporary construction camp constructed last winter; and
  • Ore haul road and platforms construction started last month

The updated June 2019 Tulkubash Feasibility Study, as well as the ongoing drilling programme, continue to suggest the emergence of a significant new gold district.

Çiftay has extensive experience as a mining and civil engineering contractor at multiple mine sites in Turkey including two major gold mines. Additional information about Çiftay can be found at http://www.Çiftay.com.tr/en/about.html.

Following the Joint Venture Agreement with Çiftay and in order to grant shares in Zaav Holdings Limited, the Company's subsidiary holding the Kyrgyz assets, it was necessary to seek noteholders' consent to change the security of the assets under the Company's convertible bonds program. This consent is required to ensure that at least 87.5 percent of the shares in Zaav Holdings Limited remained part of the security package and the shares to be owned by Çiftay would be excluded from it. The Company has hereby received consent from majority of bondholders approving this change.

Martin Andersson, Executive Chairman of Chaarat, said:

"I am very pleased to formally conﬁrm our Joint Venture with Çiftay. We've been working with Çiftay for some time now and the industrial logic of this strategic partnership is clear. The team at Çiftay has extensive experience as a mining contractor in similar conditions and is extremely well placed to manage this type of operation."

"Tulkubash is a high-quality asset with robust economics akin to an emerging gold district with the potential to host numerous gold deposits. The project is being progressively de-risked by the team, and our drilling and exploration programmes continue to yield positive results. We fully expect Tulkubash to become a long-term cash generator capable of sustaining organic growth at Chaarat, and in due course facilitating the development of Kyzyltash."

"Çiftay shares our enthusiasm, as is demonstrated by its commitment to acquire an equity stake of its own in these assets. I look forward to reporting on further positive developments at Tulkubash as we continue towards first gold pour in 2021."

Serkan Aydin, Chairman of Çiftay, said:

"We were delighted when Chaarat oered us the opportunity to co-invest in the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash projects. We have seen ﬁrst-hand the immense upside potential of both assets. We share Chaarat's enthusiasm and belief in the attractive long-term prospects for the Tulkubash project and are conﬁdent that this investment will provide a great platform to grow both businesses further."

"At Çiftay, we have been involved in the mining industry for more than 50 years, developing a market leading position in the development and operation of construction and production mines, both over and underground. It is exciting to combine this knowledge with Chaarat's considerable managerial and operational expertise."

"We look forward to extending our partnership with Chaarat and making this signiﬁcant co-investment as a joint venture partner with them."

Background information on the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash gold projects

Tulkubash

Kyzyltash

Stage

In construction

Development

LOM Avg. Production

94koz

200-300koz

LOM Avg. EBITDA(1)

US$48m

Not disclosed

Reserves(2)

658koz

-

Page 1 of 2

Resources(2)

1,657koz

5,377koz

1.Tulkubash EBITDA approximated using US$1,300/oz gold price, US$678/oz C1 Cash Cost and 94koz p.a. gold production. Gold production and C1 Cash Costs as per the June 2019 Tulkubash Feasibility Study update.

2.Resources are shown inclusive of reserves, and include Measured, Indicated and Inferred.

During 2018, over US$13 million was spent on the projects, both of which are located in Kyrgyzstan.

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

(0)20 7499 2612

Artem Volynets (CEO)

+44

info@chaarat.com

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)

+44

(0) 20 7260 1000

James Black (Corporate Broking)

SP Angel

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Ewan Leggat (Joint Broker)

Tavistock

Charles Vivian

+44

(0)20 7920 3150

Gareth Tredway

chaarat@tavistock.co.uk

Barney Hayward

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in the FSU as well as the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in Central Asia. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A activity.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition and build close relationships and its reputation in all areas of operation.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

JVEBLLLFKKFBBBL

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD
02:37aCHAARAT GOLD : completes joint venture with Çiftay
PU
02:37aCHAARAT GOLD : Interim statement for six months to 30 June 2019
PU
09/11CHAARAT GOLD : Funding Update
PU
08/16CHAARAT GOLD : Issuance of shares in Company
PU
08/14CHAARAT GOLD : US$10m Loan Update
PU
07/31POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Polymetal exchanges its Chaarat convertible notes into..
AQ
07/31POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Polymetal exchanges its Chaarat convertible notes into..
AQ
07/31CHAARAT GOLD : Conference call and webcast
PU
07/30CHAARAT GOLD : Agreement with Polymetal
PU
07/30CHAARAT GOLD : 2021 Convertible Bond Fundraise Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 65,4 M
EBIT 2019 7,48 M
Net income 2019 3,35 M
Debt 2019 51,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 43,7x
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,47x
Capitalization 143 M
Chart CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,45  $
Last Close Price 0,34  $
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Artem Olegovich Volynets Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Axel Christe Andersson Executive Chairman
Robert D. Benbow Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Eger Chief Financial Officer
Richard Anthony Rae Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD1.84%143
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.57%31 738
BARRICK GOLD CORP24.25%30 423
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED56.70%17 968
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 144
SHANDONG GOLD MINING73.51%14 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group