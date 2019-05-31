Log in
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LTD

Fundraise Update: increased capital raise

05/31/2019

RNS Number : 8057A

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd

31 May 2019

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Fundraise Update: increased capital raise

Chaarat (AIM:CGH), the AIM-quoted gold mining company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, announces an update with regard to its secured convertible notes 2021 ("Convertible Bonds").

As announced on 1 April 2019, the company entered into an agreement with a new investor for the subscription and issue of Convertible Bonds for USD 10 million. The investor has now increased their subscription to USD 15 million.

The date at which Chaarat expects to receive the subscription proceeds from the investor for the Convertible Bonds has been delayed beyond 31 May 2019. Receipt of the proceeds is now expected to take place by the end of June.

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

(0)20 7499 2612

Artem Volynets (CEO)

+44

info@chaarat.com

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)

+44

(0) 20 7260 1000

James Black (Corporate Broking)

Powerscourt

Conal Walsh

+44

(0)20 7250 1446

Sam Austrums

chaarat@powerscourt-

group.com

About Chaarat

Chaarat is a gold mining company which owns the Kapan operating mine in Armenia as well as Tulkubash and Kyzyltash Gold Projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Company has a clear strategy to build a leading emerging markets gold company with an initial focus on Central Asia and the FSU through organic growth and selective M&A.

Chaarat is engaged in active community engagement programmes to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards. Further information is available at www.chaarat.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 16:08:06 UTC
