CHAART GOLD HOLDINGS LTD
News

Chaart Gold : Appointment to the Board

09/13/2018 | 08:18am CEST

RNS Number : 5816A Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd 13 September 2018

13 September 2018

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

("Chaarat" or the "Company")

Appointment to the Board

Chaarat (AIM: CGH), the AIM-quoted exploration and development company with assets in the Kyrgyz Republic, is pleased to announce the appointment, effective today, of Mr Robert Edwards to the Board as an independent non-executive director.

A mining engineer with a degree from the Camborne School of Mines, Mr. Edwards is the former chairman of Global Mining at Renaissance Capital and has also worked for HSBC and the Royal Bank of Canada. He has worked in the global natural resources industry for 27 years, primarily in frontier and emerging markets, advising the managements of numerous companies on a range of industrial issues. As well as bringing deep sector knowledge, he has played a central role on multiple IPOs, capital raisings and M&A transactions.

Mr. Edwards is currently an independent non-executive director and member of the audit and corporate governance and remuneration committees of MMC Nornickel, and an adviser to several private natural resource companies.

Martin Andersson, Executive Chairman of Chaarat, said: "Rob brings a deep knowledge of the global mining sector, with a particular emphasis on frontier markets. His broad institutional and corporate experience combined with his industry insights give him a unique capacity to advise on the successful operation of a growing mining business."

"That background complements Chaarat's rapid expansion in the Commonwealth of Independent States, and I look forward to his contribution as we grow our asset base and production capacity across the region."

Ends

Enquiries

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited

Martin Andersson (Chairman)

+44 (0)20 7499 2612

Artem Volynets (CEO)

info@Chaarat.com

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior, Paul Gillam (NOMAD)

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

James Black (Corporate Broking)

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Jeffrey Couch, Thomas Rider (Joint

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Broker)

Powerscourt

Conal Walsh

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

Matthew Attwood

Chaarat@powerscourt-group.com

Isabelle Saber

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold is an exploration and development company operating in the Kyrgyz Republic with a large, high grade resource - the Chaarat Gold Project. The Company's key objective is to become a low-cost gold producer generating signiﬁcant production from the development of the Chaarat Gold Project. Chaarat is engaged in an active community engagement programme to optimise the value of the Chaarat investment proposition.

Chaarat aims to create value for its shareholders, employees and communities from its high-quality gold and mineral deposits in the Kyrgyz Republic by building relationships based on trust and operating to the best environmental, social and employment standards.

Further information is available at www.chaarat.com

Further information relating to the Director appointment

Mr Robert Edwards (aged 52) has confirmed that other than the information disclosed below there are no matters to be disclosed under Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

Current directorships:

Highcross Resources Limited MMC Nornickel

Scriptfert New Zealand GB Minerals Limited

Previous directorships held in the last 5 years: Sierra Rutile Limited

Shareholding in the Company: None

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:17:04 UTC
