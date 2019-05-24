Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Chagala Group Ltd    CGLO   VG1574371129

CHAGALA GROUP LTD

(CGLO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/24 04:10:49 am
0.3 USD   -14.29%
04:33aCHAGALA : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
04:33aCHAGALA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
04/30CHAGALA : Intention to Cancel the Listing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chagala : Second Price Monitoring Extn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 04:33am EDT

RNS Number : 1147A

Chagala Group Limited

24 May 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APMVZLBLKEFBBBE

Disclaimer

Chagala Group Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 08:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHAGALA GROUP LTD
04:33aCHAGALA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
04:33aCHAGALA : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
04/30CHAGALA : Intention to Cancel the Listing
PU
04/30STATEMENT RE : Intention to Cancel Listing
PU
2018CHAGALA : Statement re Sale of Shares
PU
2018CHAGALA : appoints Borko Moric and Bojan Moric as CEO and COO
AQ
2018CHAGALA : Changes of Directors
PU
2018OFFER BY REALTY INVEST HOLDING LLP : update
PU
2018CHAGALA : Cash offer by realty invest holding llp
PU
2018CHAGALA : sees 2017 earnings, revenue decline impacted by economic slowdown in K..
AQ
More news
Chart CHAGALA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Chagala Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Borko Moric Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bojan Moric Chief Operating Officer
Svetlana Mendesh Chief Financial Officer
Madina Yelebekova Director-Group Sales & Marketing
Raul Parrales Director-Operations & International Expansion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAGALA GROUP LTD-72.00%9
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL14.14%41 261
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC26.27%26 388
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC20.79%11 796
ACCOR-7.95%10 797
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)11.35%9 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About