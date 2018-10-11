Offer by Realty Invest Holding LLP: update

Chagala Group Limited

11 October 2018

For Immediate Release

Unconditional Cash Offer by Realty Invest Holding LLP for Chagala Group Limited:

Results of Offer, Cancellation of Direction Notices and Appointment of Directors

Chagala Group Limited (LSE:CGLO) (the 'Company' or 'Chagala') announces that the cash offer (the 'Offer') made by Realty Invest Holding LLP ('RIH'), a limited liability partnership incorporated in Kazakhstan, for the Company has now closed and has not been extended. Accordingly, the Offer is no longer open for acceptance by holders of either Chagala Shares or Chagala Depositary Interests.

The Board of Chagala announces that valid acceptances of the Offer were tendered in relation to 14,254,951 Chagala Shares (including shares represented by Chagala Depositary Interests), representing in total approximately 67.08 per cent. of the issued share capital of Chagala at the time of the closing of the Offer. Since the Offer was made on an unconditional basis, and since payment has now been made by RIH in relation to all such shares, RIH has now acquired such shares pursuant to the Offer.

The Board of Chagala announces that with effect from 11 October 2018 the direction notices dated 10 June 2016 which were issued by the directors of the Company to certain shareholders of the Company will be cancelled pursuant to Regulation 13.8 of the Company's Articles of Association and in accordance with the terms of the settlement agreement entered into between TIPP Investments PCC, the Company and certain other defendants in relation to the litigation in the British Virgin Islands which was initiated by TIPP.

At the request of RIH, the existing directors have agreed to appoint Mr. Borko Moric and Mr. Bojan Moric as new directors of the Company, with such appointments taking effect from 11 October 2018.

For more information:

Francisco Parrilla

Chagala Group Limited + 7 (727) 355 04 84

Chagala Group

Chagala invests in service companies focused on providing long and short-term accommodation solutions to domestic and international oil and gas companies developing Kazakhstan's largest hydrocarbon discoveries. With investments in hotels, guest houses, serviced apartments, remote site facilities, restaurants and offices, Chagala is well positioned to capitalize on the oil and gas contribution being made in Kazakhstan.

