CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED    CHN   AU000000CHN7

CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED

(CHN)
Chalice Gold Mines Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2020 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

02/24/2020 | 10:25pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2020) - Chalice Gold Mines (ASX: CHN) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2020 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase in Toronto.

The Event will be held at Omni King Edward Hotel, 37 King St. E., Toronto, Ontario on Friday, February 28, 2020.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/2020prepdacregister/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Chalice Gold Mines
Alex Dorsch
+61 8 9322 3960
info@chalicegold.com
www.chalicegold.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
