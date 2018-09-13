Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Chalice Gold Mines Limited    CHN   AU000000CHN7

CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED (CHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chalice Gold Mines : Director Resignation - Tony Kiernan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 11:18am CEST

ASX Announcement 13 September 2018

Director Resignation - Tony Kiernan

Chalice Gold Mines Limited ("Chalice" or "the Company") (ASX: CHN) (TSX: CXN) advises that Mr Tony Kiernan has resigned as a director of the Company effective immediately. Mr Kiernan has been a director since 2007 and was previously chairman of the Company until recently. Mr Kiernan's resignation coincides with his appointment as Chairman of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, announced today.

Chalice Chairman, Tim Goyder said Mr Kiernan has been an outstanding contributor to the Board for many years and his common sense, experience and leadership will be greatly missed.

"Tony has been with the company over a long period of time and I sincerely thank him for his tremendous service. I wish Tony all the best for his exciting new opportunity at Saracen," Mr Goyder said.

Mr Morgan Ball will assume the position of Lead Independent Director in place of Mr Kiernan, effective immediately.

Tim Goyder

Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact:

Nicholas Read, Principal and Managing Director Read Corporate Investor Relations +61 8 9388 1474

Tim Goyder, Executive Chairman Chalice Gold Mines Limited +61 8 9322 3960 info@chalicegold.com

Chalice Gold Mines Limited I ABN 47 116 648 956 I Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia

T: +618 9322 3960 I F: +618 9322 5800 Iinfo@chalicegold.comI www.chalicegold.com I Page 1

Disclaimer

Chalice Gold Mines Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 09:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED
11:33aCHALICE GOLD MINES : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
11:18aCHALICE GOLD MINES : Director Resignation - Tony Kiernan
PU
10:28aMONARQUES GOLD : Sells Its Interest In The Chimo Property To Chalice Gold Mines
AQ
04:13aCHALICE GOLD MINES : Section 708A Notice - Issue of Shares
PU
09/12Chalice consolidates 100% of key part of East Cadillac
AQ
09/10CHALICE GOLD MINES : consolidates 100% of key part of East Cadillac Gold Project..
AQ
09/10CHALICE GOLD MINES : consolidates 100% of key part of East Cadillac
PU
09/03CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED : - Amended Executive Services Agreement for Executiv..
AQ
08/30CHALICE GOLD MINES : Amended Executive Services Agreement for Executive Chairman
PU
07/27CHALICE GOLD MINES : June 2018 Quarterly Activity & Cash flow Reports
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017First Mining Finance Offers Cheap Exposure To Higher Gold Prices 
20173 Small Gold Explorers Worth Less Than Their Liquidation Value 
2016Hunting For Quality At A Reasonable Price (QARP) In Canada, Part 2 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2012 -
EBIT 2012 -
Net income 2012 -
Debt 2012 -
Yield 2012 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
Capi. / Sales 2012 0
Capi. / Sales 2013 -
Capitalization 37,3 M
Chart CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chalice Gold Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,20  AUD
Spread / Average Target 43%
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Dorsch Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Executive Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Chief Financial Officer
Steven John Micheil Chadwick Technical Manager
Anthony William Kiernan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED-24.32%27
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-21.03%15 805
BARRICK GOLD CORP-29.54%11 444
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-16.87%10 393
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 374
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-25.33%7 770
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.