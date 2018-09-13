Chalice Gold Mines : Director Resignation - Tony Kiernan

ASX Announcement 13 September 2018

Director Resignation - Tony Kiernan

Chalice Gold Mines Limited ("Chalice" or "the Company") (ASX: CHN) (TSX: CXN) advises that Mr Tony Kiernan has resigned as a director of the Company effective immediately. Mr Kiernan has been a director since 2007 and was previously chairman of the Company until recently. Mr Kiernan's resignation coincides with his appointment as Chairman of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, announced today.

Chalice Chairman, Tim Goyder said Mr Kiernan has been an outstanding contributor to the Board for many years and his common sense, experience and leadership will be greatly missed.

"Tony has been with the company over a long period of time and I sincerely thank him for his tremendous service. I wish Tony all the best for his exciting new opportunity at Saracen," Mr Goyder said.

Mr Morgan Ball will assume the position of Lead Independent Director in place of Mr Kiernan, effective immediately.

Tim Goyder

Executive Chairman

