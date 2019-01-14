Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Chalice Gold Mines Limited    CHN   AU000000CHN7

CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED (CHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/14
0.13 AUD   -3.70%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chalice Gold Mines Ltd.: Invitation to VRIC Booth 1116

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 10:50pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2019) - Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:CXN) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #1116 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 20 - Monday January 21, 2019.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.

Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.

Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Chalice Gold Mines Ltd.
Alex Dorsch
+61 8 9322 3960
info@chalicegold.com
www.chalicegold.com


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED
10:50pCHALICE GOLD MINES LTD. : Invitation to VRIC Booth 1116
NE
2018CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED : - Update on Unlisted Share Options Post Capital Ret..
AQ
2018CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED : - Capital Return Update
AQ
2018CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED : - Capital Return Update
AQ
2018CHALICE GOLD MINES : Update on unlisted share options post capital return
PU
2018CHALICE GOLD MINES : Capital Return Update
PU
2018CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED : - Capital Reduction Timetable and Payment Details
AQ
2018CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED : - Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
AQ
2018CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED : - Chairman's Address to the 2018 Annual General Mee..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2012 -
EBIT 2012 -
Net income 2012 -
Debt 2012 -
Yield 2012 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
Capi. / Sales 2012 0
Capi. / Sales 2013 -
Capitalization 36,0 M
Chart CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chalice Gold Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,20  AUD
Spread / Average Target 48%
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Carl Dorsch Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Executive Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Chief Financial Officer
Steven John Micheil Chadwick Technical Manager
Stephen Paul Quin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED0.00%27
BARRICK GOLD CORP-10.36%21 786
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION0.66%18 308
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 578
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-4.10%9 498
SHANDONG GOLD MINING0.66%8 879
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.