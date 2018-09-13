Log in
CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED (CHN)
Chalice Gold Mines : Section 708A Notice - Issue of Shares

09/13/2018 | 04:13am CEST

ASX Announcement 13 September 2018

Section 708A Notice - Issue of Shares

Chalice Gold Mines Limited ("Chalice" or "the Company") (ASX: CHN) (TSX: CXN) advises that on 10 September 2018, the Company issued 3,000,000 shares to Monarques Gold Corporation (TSX-V: MQR) in consideration for the acquisition of the remaining 30% interest in the Company's joint venture property within the East Cadillac Gold Project.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act:

  • a) the Issue was made without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

  • b) as at the date of this Notice, the Company has compiled with the provisions of chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

c)as at the date of this Notice, there is no excluded information to be provided in accordance with section 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act that is required to be disclosed.

Leanne Stevens Company Secretary

Chalice Gold Mines Limited I ABN 47 116 648 956 I Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth, Western Australia

T: +618 9322 3960 I F: +618 9322 5800 Iinfo@chalicegold.comI www.chalicegold.com I Page 1

Disclaimer

Chalice Gold Mines Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 02:12:07 UTC
