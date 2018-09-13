Log in
CHALLENGER ACQUISITIONS LTD
09/13 09:55:22 am
0.2725 GBp   +6.86%
09:48aCHALLENGER ACQU : Company Update
PU
08/30CHALLENGER ACQU : Reduction in Convertible Notes by £544,000
PU
08/03CHALLENGER ACQU : Result of AGM
PU
Challenger Acquisitions : Company Update

09/13/2018 | 09:48am CEST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN,

INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

For Immediate Release

13 September 2018

Challenger Acquisitions Limited

("Challenger" or the "Company")

Company Update

Challenger Acquisitions Limited (LSE: CHAL) announces the following project updates:

New York Wheel

It has been reported that the developers of the New York Wheel have applied for an amendment to the original settlement agreement, including extending the standstill period to 7 January 2019. Additional meaningful developments will be reported in due course.

The Odyssey

The Dallas based developers of The Odyssey have reported that the Dallas City Plan Commissioners have approved the zoning changes for the land in South Dallas for a new entertainment area, which would include a Giant Observation Wheel called The Odyssey. The next stage is a review and approval by the Dallas City Council.

Star Sanctum

Further to the RNS dated 31 July 2018, the Company has received the first £35,000 of the loan repayment, ahead of the scheduled 30 September deadline.

This announcement contains inside information.

**ENDS**

For more information visit www.challengeracquisitions.com or enquire to:

Challenger Acquisitions Limited

Mark Gustafson

St Brides Partners Ltd (PR)

Lottie Wadham, Charlotte Page

+1 604 454 8677 +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Disclaimer

Challenger Acquisitions Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:47:10 UTC
