Challenger Acquisitions : Company Update

For Immediate Release

13 September 2018

Challenger Acquisitions Limited

("Challenger" or the "Company")

Company Update

Challenger Acquisitions Limited (LSE: CHAL) announces the following project updates:

New York Wheel

It has been reported that the developers of the New York Wheel have applied for an amendment to the original settlement agreement, including extending the standstill period to 7 January 2019. Additional meaningful developments will be reported in due course.

The Odyssey

The Dallas based developers of The Odyssey have reported that the Dallas City Plan Commissioners have approved the zoning changes for the land in South Dallas for a new entertainment area, which would include a Giant Observation Wheel called The Odyssey. The next stage is a review and approval by the Dallas City Council.

Star Sanctum

Further to the RNS dated 31 July 2018, the Company has received the first £35,000 of the loan repayment, ahead of the scheduled 30 September deadline.

