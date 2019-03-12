Challenger Energy : Half-year Report 31 December 2018

Challenger Energy Limited

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 8

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 9

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 10

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 11

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 12

Directors' Declaration 17

Independent Auditor's Review Report 18

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your Directors submit the financial report of the Group for the half-year ended 31 December 2018. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report as follows:

Directors

The names of Directors who held office during or since the end of the half-year and until the date of this report are as below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Michael Fry Chairman Robert Willes Managing Director Clinton Carey Non-Executive Director

Review of Operations

HIGHLIGHTS

South Africa

 Minister of Mineral Resources withdraws the MPRDA Amendment Bill from parliament. The Department of Mineral Resources begins drafting a new bill specific to the petroleum sector, and which can be fast tracked without being impacted by the historic issues which have affected the MPRDA Amendment Bill.

 Ministerial notice published inviting the public to submit comments on pending shale gas applications.

Acquisition of rights to two South American gold/copper projects located in Argentina and Ecuador

 On 7 August 2018 ASX advised that the Company's securities would be suspended from quotation, following receipt of an announcement regarding a transaction that could result in a change of its activities.

 On 22 February 2019 Challenger announced binding conditional agreement to acquire 75% of the Hualilan Project (Argentina) and 100% of El Guayabo Project (Ecuador) via acquisition of AEP Corporation Pty Ltd (AEP) for consideration comprising 180,000,000 1 ordinary shares, 78,444,4441 options 4 cents expiring 30 June 2022, 60,000,0001 Class A Performance Shares and 60,000,0001 Class B Performance Shares.

 AEP can earn 75% of the Hualilan Project in Argentina and 100% of El Guayabo Project in Ecuador via staged farmin agreements.

 Hualilan Project is a high-grade gold / silver project with extensive historical drilling and a 43-101 compliant foreign resource estimate.

 El Guayabo is a breccia and porphyry gold / copper project with sufficient historical information to identify multiple targets including; o Breccia hosted mineralization - only 2 of 10 breccia bodies systematically drill tested; o Extensive late stage vein system - never drill tested; and o Underlying porphyry system target - never drill tested.

 Short term project execution strategy that will see a drilling program at Hualilan designed to establish confidence in the foreign resource estimate and to explore areas along strike and the completion of geophysical survey work on El Guayabo to determine the likely size and depth of the porphyry target.

 The Company will continue to pursue its application for shale gas exploration rights in South Africa.

 Proposed capital raising of $5.0m as part of proposed re-compliance with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules.

 The Company will appoint new experienced directors: Kris Knauer as Managing Director, Fletcher Quinn as Non- Executive Chairman and Scott Funston as Finance Director and CFO.

 As of 31 December 2018 AEP has raised $2.25 million and has advanced the Company A$200,000 and agreed to provide up to a further A$300,000 facility to the Company to facilitate re-compliance.

 The Company will seek to consolidate its shares on a one for five basis as part of re-compliance.

 The Company will issue a prospectus to raise $5,000,000 at $0.031 per share.

 The transaction is subject to conditions, including Company shareholder approval, due diligence and the Company's re-compliance with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules.

Update on progress in South Africa

The Company continues to pursue its application for shale gas exploration rights in South Africa. As previously indicated, there appears to be newfound political momentum, with an important decision made to abandon the long delayed MPRDA Amendment Bill2 and fast track a new piece of legislation specific to the petroleum industry. Challenger is advised that on 20 September 2018 the Minister of Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe, withdrew the MPRDA Amendment Bill from parliament with the full support of Cabinet after a decision was taken to separate the legislation applicable to the petroleum sector from that applicable to the mining sector. The Department of Mineral Resources has begun drafting a new bill which can be fast tracked without being impacted by the historic issues which have affected the MPRDA Amendment Bill. Challenger looks forward to the swift promulgation of the new bill.

In addition, on 11 July 2018 the Minister of Mineral Resources published a notice in the provincial government gazette in terms of sections 3(2)(b) and 4(3) of the Promotion of Administration Justice Act no 3 of 2000. He invited persons that may be materially and adversely affected, by an administrative decision regarding the exploration right applications submitted by Bundu Gas and Oil (Pty) Ltd, Falcon Oil and Gas Limited and Shell Exploration South Africa BV, to make representations before 11 August 2018. This is a further indication of positive momentum.

During November, South African media reported that Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe had announced that he would amend the moratorium currently in place for the oil and gas sector to allow for the processing of applications. Mantashe is reported as saying;

"We can't delay exploration. We know the sector has been worried. We want to accelerate investment and boost investor confidence in the economy. The amendment will ensure that applications currently in our system are processed and granted."

Corporate

In June 2018 the Company announced that it intended to undertake a rights issue to raise approximately $973,000 before costs, with confirmation of support from major shareholders to take up their respective entitlements and shortfall for a total of approximately $500,000. The Company subsequently advised that the previously planned rights issue had been placed on hold as the Company works to advance other opportunities that could add a further dimension to the Company's portfolio, and on 3 August 2018 the Company requested a trading halt of its securities from ASX pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, pending an announcement of a material acquisition. On 7 August ASX advised that the Company's securities would be suspended from quotation, following receipt of an announcement regarding a transaction that could result in a change of its activities. ASX further advised that;

"The Company's securities will remain suspended until it has either complied with Chapters 1 and 2 of the Listing Rules in accordance with Listing Rule 11.1.3, or provided ASX Limited with sufficient information to satisfy ASX that it should not exercise its discretion under Listing Rule 11.1.2 to require