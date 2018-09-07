Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 August 2018

Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 August 2018
|
As at 31 August 2018
|
Type
|
Primary Listing
|
Country of Issuer
|
Currency
|
Total Cost
|
Mark-to-market Value
|
Weighting of GAV *(%)
|
Credit Rating
KERPRO 5 ⅞ 04/06/21
BondSingapore ExchangeBVI
USD
HK$67,296,000
HK$62,507,000
0.0760%
N/ANANFUN 4 ½ 09/20/22 EMTNBond
Singapore ExchangeBVI
USD
HK$9,797,000
HK$9,566,000
Total
HK$224,911,000
*Note: By reference to the latest published accounts as adjusted for any distribution declared and any published valuation.
All figures presented above have been rounded to the nearest thousand.
HK$216,529,000
0.2634%
Disclaimer
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 08:01:12 UTC