CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (2778)
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 August 2018

09/07/2018 | 04:02am EDT

Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 August 2018

As at 31 August 2018

Type

Primary Listing

Country of Issuer

Currency

Total Cost

Mark-to-market Value

Weighting of GAV *(%)

Credit Rating

KERPRO 5 04/06/21

BondSingapore ExchangeBVI

USD

HK$67,296,000

HK$62,507,000

0.0760%

N/ANANFUN 4 ½ 09/20/22 EMTNBond

Singapore ExchangeBVI

USD

HK$9,797,000

HK$9,566,000

  • 0.0116% S&P BBB-NANFUN 4 05/29/24 EMTNBond

    Singapore ExchangeBVI

    USD

    HK$56,603,000

    HK$55,044,000

  • 0.0670% S&P BBB-NWDEVL 5 ¼ 02/26/21

    Bond

    HKEX

    BVI

    USD

    HK$41,574,000

    HK$40,339,000

    0.0491%

    N/A

    PCCW 3 ¾ 03/08/23

    Bond

    Singapore Exchange

    BVI

    USD

    HK$49,641,000

    HK$49,073,000

  • 0.0597% S&P BBB

Total

HK$224,911,000

*Note: By reference to the latest published accounts as adjusted for any distribution declared and any published valuation.

All figures presented above have been rounded to the nearest thousand.

HK$216,529,000

0.2634%

Disclaimer

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 08:01:12 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 2 851 M
EBIT 2018 2 057 M
Net income 2018 1 428 M
Debt 2018 13 397 M
Yield 2018 4,56%
P/E ratio 2018 22,21
P/E ratio 2019 20,19
EV / Sales 2018 16,3x
EV / Sales 2019 15,2x
Capitalization 32 978 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6,08  HKD
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ka Ki Wong Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & CIO
Ka Shui Lo Chairman
Chi Kwong Kwong Chief Operating Officer
Kar Wai Sung Senior Manager-Finance
Wai Chee Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%4 202
BOSTON PROPERTIES-0.11%19 940
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.2.03%8 898
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.17.60%8 191
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION9.51%7 303
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC-3.30%5 210
