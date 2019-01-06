Log in
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust    2778   HK2778034606

CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (2778)
End-of-day quote  - 09/15
3.82 HKD   -1.29%
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 December 2018

01/06/2019 | 10:14pm EST

Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 December 2018

As at 31 December 2018

Type

Primary Listing

Country of Issuer

Currency

Total Cost

Mark-to-market Value

Weighting of GAV *(%)

Credit Rating

KERPRO 5 04/06/21

BondSingapore ExchangeBVI

USD

HK$67,296,000

HK$62,200,000

0.0757%

N/ANANFUN 4 ½ 09/20/22 EMTNBond

Singapore ExchangeBVI

USD

HK$9,797,000

HK$9,582,000

  • 0.0117% S&P BBB-NANFUN 4 05/29/24 EMTNBond

    Singapore ExchangeBVI

    USD

    HK$56,603,000

    HK$55,077,000

  • 0.0670% S&P BBB-NWDEVL 5 ¼ 02/26/21

    Bond

    HKEX

    BVI

    USD

    HK$41,574,000

    HK$40,210,000

    0.0489%

    N/APCCW 3 ¾ 03/08/23

    Bond

    Singapore Exchange

    BVI

    USD

    HK$49,641,000

    HK$49,049,000

  • 0.0597% S&P BBB

Total

HK$224,911,000

*Note: By reference to the latest published accounts as adjusted for any distribution declared and any published valuation.

All figures presented above have been rounded to the nearest thousand.

HK$216,117,000

0.2629%

Disclaimer

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 03:13:02 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 2 873 M
EBIT 2018 2 067 M
Net income 2018 1 450 M
Debt 2018 13 412 M
Yield 2018 4,81%
P/E ratio 2018 20,87
P/E ratio 2019 18,69
EV / Sales 2018 15,6x
EV / Sales 2019 14,6x
Capitalization 31 399 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,06  HKD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ka Ki Wong Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & CIO
Ka Shui Lo Chairman
Chi Kwong Kwong Chief Operating Officer
Kar Wai Sung Senior Manager-Finance
Wai Chee Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%4 008
BOSTON PROPERTIES-0.92%17 222
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.0.29%8 978
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.15%7 876
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP-0.38%7 659
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-2.05%6 769
