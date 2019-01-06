Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 December 2018

Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 December 2018

As at 31 December 2018 Type Primary Listing Country of Issuer Currency Total Cost Mark-to-market Value Weighting of GAV *(%) Credit Rating KERPRO 5 ⅞ 04/06/21

BondSingapore ExchangeBVI

USD

HK$67,296,000

HK$62,200,000

0.0757%

N/ANANFUN 4 ½ 09/20/22 EMTNBond

Singapore ExchangeBVI

USD

HK$9,797,000

HK$9,582,000

0.0117% S&P BBB-NANFUN 4 ⅞ 05/29/24 EMTNBond Singapore ExchangeBVI USD HK$56,603,000 HK$55,077,000

0.0670% S&P BBB-NWDEVL 5 ¼ 02/26/21 Bond HKEX BVI USD HK$41,574,000 HK$40,210,000 0.0489% N/APCCW 3 ¾ 03/08/23 Bond Singapore Exchange BVI USD HK$49,641,000 HK$49,049,000

0.0597% S&P BBB

Total

HK$224,911,000

*Note: By reference to the latest published accounts as adjusted for any distribution declared and any published valuation.

All figures presented above have been rounded to the nearest thousand.

HK$216,117,000

0.2629%