CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(2778)
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 March 2019

04/03/2019 | 06:42am EDT

Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 March 2019

As at 31 March 2019

Type

Primary

Country of

Currency

Total Cost

Mark-to-

Weighting of

Credit

Listing

Issuer

market Value

GAV *(%)

Rating

KERPRO 5 ⅞ 04/06/21

Bond

Singapore

BVI

USD

HK$67,296,000

HK$62,450,000

0.0739%

N/A

Exchange

NANFUN 4 ½ 09/20/22 EMTN

Bond

Singapore

BVI

USD

HK$9,797,000

HK$9,699,000

0.0115%

S&P BBB-

Exchange

NANFUN 4 ⅞ 05/29/24 EMTN

Bond

Singapore

BVI

USD

HK$56,603,000

HK$56,414,000

0.0668%

S&P BBB-

Exchange

NWDEVL 5 ¼ 02/26/21

Bond

HKEX

BVI

USD

HK$41,574,000

HK$40,522,000

0.0480%

N/A

PCCW 3 ¾ 03/08/23

Bond

Singapore

BVI

USD

HK$49,641,000

HK$49,984,000

0.0592%

S&P BBB

Exchange

Total

HK$224,911,000

HK$219,069,000

0.2593%

*Note: By reference to the latest published accounts as adjusted for any distribution declared and any published valuation. All figures presented above have been rounded to the nearest thousand.

Disclaimer

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 10:41:03 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 3 111 M
EBIT 2019 2 268 M
Net income 2019 1 710 M
Debt 2019 13 083 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 23,78
P/E ratio 2020 23,93
EV / Sales 2019 17,1x
EV / Sales 2020 16,0x
Capitalization 40 189 M
Chart CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,56  HKD
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ka Ki Wong Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & CIO
Ka Shui Lo Chairman
Chi Kwong Kwong Chief Operating Officer
Kar Wai Sung Senior Manager-Finance
Wai Chee Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%5 076
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.22.27%20 634
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.4.51%9 550
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP19.21%9 193
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.93%8 157
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.15.26%7 583
