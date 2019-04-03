Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 March 2019

Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 March 2019

As at 31 March 2019 Type Primary Country of Currency Total Cost Mark-to- Weighting of Credit Listing Issuer market Value GAV *(%) Rating KERPRO 5 ⅞ 04/06/21 Bond Singapore BVI USD HK$67,296,000 HK$62,450,000 0.0739% N/A Exchange NANFUN 4 ½ 09/20/22 EMTN Bond Singapore BVI USD HK$9,797,000 HK$9,699,000 0.0115% S&P BBB- Exchange NANFUN 4 ⅞ 05/29/24 EMTN Bond Singapore BVI USD HK$56,603,000 HK$56,414,000 0.0668% S&P BBB- Exchange NWDEVL 5 ¼ 02/26/21 Bond HKEX BVI USD HK$41,574,000 HK$40,522,000 0.0480% N/A PCCW 3 ¾ 03/08/23 Bond Singapore BVI USD HK$49,641,000 HK$49,984,000 0.0592% S&P BBB Exchange Total HK$224,911,000 HK$219,069,000 0.2593%

*Note: By reference to the latest published accounts as adjusted for any distribution declared and any published valuation. All figures presented above have been rounded to the nearest thousand.