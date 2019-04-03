Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 March 2019

Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 March 2019
As at 31 March 2019
Type
Primary
Country of
Currency
Total Cost
Mark-to-
Weighting of
Credit
KERPRO 5 ⅞ 04/06/21
Bond
Singapore
BVI
USD
HK$67,296,000
HK$62,450,000
0.0739%
N/A
NANFUN 4 ½ 09/20/22 EMTN
Bond
Singapore
BVI
|
HK$9,797,000
HK$9,699,000
0.0115%
S&P BBB-
NANFUN 4 ⅞ 05/29/24 EMTN
Bond
Singapore
BVI
|
HK$56,603,000
HK$56,414,000
0.0668%
S&P BBB-
NWDEVL 5 ¼ 02/26/21
Bond
HKEX
BVI
|
HK$41,574,000
HK$40,522,000
0.0480%
N/A
PCCW 3 ¾ 03/08/23
Bond
|
|
|
USD
HK$49,641,000
HK$49,984,000
0.0592%
S&P BBB
Total
HK$224,911,000
HK$219,069,000
0.2593%
*Note: By reference to the latest published accounts as adjusted for any distribution declared and any published valuation. All figures presented above have been rounded to the nearest thousand.
